Patrick Think you're gonna win tomorrow?

Dylan I don't know. But I really, really want to.

Patrick Yeah? Why is that?

Dylan Well... You know, everyone loves a winner. Right? And if... if I go home a winner, maybe my dad... might want to hang out with me.

Patrick Well, you know what? He's family, mate. And sometimes... Sometimes they take a little while to come good. But, uh, if you stick with them, they will, eventually.