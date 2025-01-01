Menu
Paper Planes Movie Quotes

Paper Planes Movie Quotes

Dylan I'm going to stay with you for as long as it takes
Kimi I think the answers to our questions are found in nature
Grandpa [Giving Dylan a present] I, uh... thought you might like something to remind you of home if you're missing us.
Dylan Oh, you're still my favourite living fossil!
Patrick Hey! It's Dylan, right?
Dylan Yeah. Yeah.
Patrick Think you're gonna win tomorrow?
Dylan I don't know. But I really, really want to.
Patrick Yeah? Why is that?
Dylan Well... You know, everyone loves a winner. Right? And if... if I go home a winner, maybe my dad... might want to hang out with me.
Patrick Well, you know what? He's family, mate. And sometimes... Sometimes they take a little while to come good. But, uh, if you stick with them, they will, eventually.
Dylan Well, I hope you're right. Thanks, Mr Jones.
Dylan Look! Look at this. There's a world out there, alright?
Jack I don't get it?
Dylan You don't get it, Dad! You don't get it. I'm 12 and I get it. She's dead. She's not gonna come back. Ever. We're never gonna see her again...
