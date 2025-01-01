Menu
Dylan
I'm going to stay with you for as long as it takes
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimi
I think the answers to our questions are found in nature
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grandpa
[Giving Dylan a present]
I, uh... thought you might like something to remind you of home if you're missing us.
Dylan
Oh, you're still my favourite living fossil!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Patrick
Hey! It's Dylan, right?
Dylan
Yeah. Yeah.
Patrick
Think you're gonna win tomorrow?
Dylan
I don't know. But I really, really want to.
Patrick
Yeah? Why is that?
Dylan
Well... You know, everyone loves a winner. Right? And if... if I go home a winner, maybe my dad... might want to hang out with me.
Patrick
Well, you know what? He's family, mate. And sometimes... Sometimes they take a little while to come good. But, uh, if you stick with them, they will, eventually.
Dylan
Well, I hope you're right. Thanks, Mr Jones.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dylan
Look! Look at this. There's a world out there, alright?
Jack
I don't get it?
Dylan
You don't get it, Dad! You don't get it. I'm 12 and I get it. She's dead. She's not gonna come back. Ever. We're never gonna see her again...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed Oxenbould
Terry Norris
David Wenham
Sam Worthington
