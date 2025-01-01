Menu
Films
Days and Nights
Days and Nights Movie Quotes
Mary
[Johan appears with a rifle]
Johan, why do you have to do that?
Johan
Do what?
Mary
Appear.
Eric
[to the egg]
Piece of advice: don't hatch.
Eric
It was an accident, and I have the right to a fair trial.
[to Herb]
Eric
Herb, judge.
Herb
Only if I can wear the wig.
Eric
Deal.
Elizabeth
[Herb is putting on a wig]
. Herb, what are you doing?
Herb
This is a democracy, weird things happen.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Cherry Jones
Michael Nyqvist
Ben Whishaw
William Hurt
Allison Janney
