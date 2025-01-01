Menu
Max Fischer I like your nurse's uniform, guy.
Dr. Peter Flynn These are O.R. scrubs.
Max Fischer O, R they?
Max Fischer I saved Latin. What did you ever do?
Herman Blume You guys have it real easy. I never had it like this where I grew up. But I send my kids here because the fact is you go to one of the best schools in the country: Rushmore. Now, for some of you it doesn't matter. You were born rich and you're going to stay rich. But here's my advice to the rest of you: Take dead aim on the rich boys. Get them in the crosshairs and take them down. Just remember, they can buy anything but they can't buy backbone. Don't let them forget it. Thank you.
Herman Blume What's the secret, Max?
Max Fischer The secret?
Herman Blume Yeah, you seem to have it pretty figured out.
Max Fischer The secret, I don't know... I guess you've just gotta find something you love to do and then... do it for the rest of your life. For me, it's going to Rushmore.
Max Fischer My top schools where I want to apply to are Oxford and the Sorbonne. My safety's Harvard.
Herman Blume She's my Rushmore.
Max Fischer I know. She was mine too.
Max Fischer Maybe I'm spending too much of my time starting up clubs and putting on plays. I should probably be trying harder to score chicks. That's the only thing anybody really cares about. But, its not my forte, unfortunately.
[Max has just petitioned to make Latin a required subject]
Magnus Buchan [heavy Scottish brogue] Why dincha just piss off, Fischer? Ya dotty wee skid mark!
Max Fischer Is that Latin?
Herman Blume Mmm, I'm a little bit lonely these days
Rosemary Cross Has it ever crossed your mind that you're far too young for me?
Max Fischer It crossed my mind that you might consider that a possibility, yeah.
Dr. Peter Flynn I understand you're a neurosurgeon.
Bert Fischer No, I'm a barber, but a lot of people make that mistake.
Max Fischer So you were in Vietnam?
Herman Blume Yeah.
Max Fischer Were you in the shit?
Herman Blume Yeah, I was in the shit.
Herman Blume What's his name again?
Dr. Nelson Guggenheim Max Fischer.
Herman Blume Sharp little guy.
Dr. Nelson Guggenheim He's one of the worst students we've got.
Rosemary Cross Do you think we're going to have sex?
Max Fischer That's a kinda cheap way to put it.
Rosemary Cross Not if you've ever fucked before, it isn't.
Rosemary Cross How did I hurt your feelings?
Max Fischer Oh, my God! I wrote a hit play!
[pauses]
Max Fischer And I'm in love with you.
Max Fischer The truth is, neither one of us has the slightest idea where this relationship is going. We can't predict the future.
Rosemary Cross We don't have a relationship.
Max Fischer But we're friends.
Rosemary Cross Yes, and that's all we're *going* to be. Well, yes...
Max Fischer That's all I meant by "relationship." You want me to grab a dictionary?
Max Fischer [to Dr. Peter] I was punched in the face. What's your excuse?
[Introducing his play "Heaven and Hell"]
Max Fischer Also, you'll find a pair of safety glasses and some earplugs under your seats. Please feel free to use them.
Dr. Peter Flynn I didn't know we were going to dinner.
Max Fischer Well, that's because you weren't invited.
Magnus Buchan I always wanted to be in one of your fuckin' plays.
Rosemary Cross Well, you pulled it off.
Max Fischer Yeah, it went okay. At least nobody got hurt.
Rosemary Cross Except you.
Max Fischer Tell that stupid Mick he just made my list of things to do today.
Max Fischer Sic transit gloria. Glory fades. I'm Max Fischer.
Rosemary Cross Hi.
Max Fischer Hi.
Max Fischer War does funny things to men.
Dr. Nelson Guggenheim We're putting you on what we call sudden death academic probation.
Max Fischer And what does that entail?
Dr. Nelson Guggenheim It entails that if you fail another class, you'll be asked to leave Rushmore.
Max Fischer In other words, I'll be expelled.
Dr. Nelson Guggenheim That's correct.
Max Fischer Can I see some documentation on that, please?
[Guggenheim hands him his transcript]
Dr. Nelson Guggenheim Too many extracurricular activities, Max. Not enough studying
Max Fischer Dr. Guggenheim, I don't want to tell you how to do your job. But the fact is, no matter how hard I try, I still might flunk another class. If that means I have to stay on for a post-graduate year, so be it...
Dr. Nelson Guggenheim - We don't offer a post-graduate year.
Max Fischer Well, we don't offer it yet.
[first lines]
Student If, and only if, both sides of the numerator is divisible by the inverse of he square root of the two unassigned variable.
School Professor Good. Except when the value of the "X" coordinate is equal to or less than the value of one. Yes Isaac?
Student What about *that* problem?
School Professor Oh, that? Don't worry about that.
Student Wait. Why?
School Professor I just put that up as a joke. That's probably the hardest geometry equation in the world.
Student Well, how much extra credit is it worth?
School Professor Well, considering I've never seen anyone get it right, including my mentor Dr. Leaky at MIT, I guess if anyone here can solve that problem, I'd see to it that none of you ever have to open another math book again for the rest of your lives.
Rosemary Cross I'll show you the door.
Max Fischer I'll just go back out the window.
Dirk Calloway Oh yeah and with friends like you who needs friends?
Herman Blume Why did you ask me to come here?
Max Fischer Oh, I was going to drop that tree on you.
Herman Blume That big one?
Max Fischer Yeah.
Herman Blume It would've flattened me like a pancake.
Rosemary Cross [to Max] You know, you and Herman deserve each other. You're both little children.
Herman Blume Take it easy, Max.
Rosemary Cross You were the one that ordered him a whiskey and soda.
Max Fischer So what's wrong with that? I can write a hit play. Why can't I have a little drink to unwind myself?
Max Fischer Thay are going to cancel Latin. They've got to make room for Japanese.
Rosemary Cross Well that's a shame because all the Romance languages are based on Latin.
Max Fischer Yeah, they are, aren't they.
Rosemary Cross Nihilo sanctum estne?
Max Fischer What's that? Oh, it's Latin. What does that mean?
Rosemary Cross Is nothing sacred?
Mr. Littlejeans Best play ever, man.
[in a letter to Max]
Dirk Calloway Dear Max, I am sorry to say that I have secretly found out that Mr. Blume is having an affair with Miss Cross. My first suspicions came when I saw them Frenching in front of our house. And then I knew for sure when they went skinny dipping in Mr. Blume's swimming pool, giving each other handjobs while you were taking a nap on the front porch.
Bert Fischer [in clapping audience] That's my son. That's my Maxie.
Herman Blume What does Guggenheim say?
Max Fischer Nothing. I felt I should go to you first.
Herman Blume Why?
Max Fischer Because at this moment I feel our best strategy is to keep a low profile. The more preparation I can do, the stronger our case will be when we go to the administration.
Herman Blume How much do you want?
Max Fischer $35.000 for the initial plans.
Herman Blume I'll give you $2500.
[Describing Max to the police]
Herman Blume 112 pounds. Black hair. Glasses... Oval face.
Herman Blume She's sweet, but she's fucked-up.
Max Fischer [to Rosemary] We both have dead people in our families.
Ernie What kind of fish?
Max Fischer Barracuda, stingrays, electric eels, trout, hammerheads, piranha, giant squid, octopi...
Herman Blume Piranhas? Really?
Max Fischer Yes, I'm talking to a guy in South America.
Max Fischer Your mind's as warped as your ear, Magnus.
Magnus Buchan Don't Get Nasty, Brother.
Herman Blume [to Max] She's in love with a dead guy anyway.
Max Fischer What was your major?
Rosemary Cross I didn't have a major, but my thesis was on Latin American economic policy.
Max Fischer Oh, that's interesting. Did you hear that they're not going to teach Latin anymore?
Rosemary Cross This was more like Central America.
Max Fischer Oh, Central American what-not.
Rosemary Cross I will say that, Edward has more spark and character and imagination in one fingernail than Herman Blume has in his entire body.
Max Fischer One dead fingernail.
Rosemary Cross Right. One dead fingernail.
Rosemary Cross So, what do you think of Max's latest opus?
Herman Blume It's good. But, let's hope its got a happy ending.
Herman Blume Indefinitely. I'm being sued for divorce.
Concierge Very good sir.
Max Fischer [to Rosemary] I'm sorry, I just came by to thank you for WRECKING MY LIFE!
Max Fischer I don't give a shit about the barracudas, fuck it! I'm building it anyway.
Margaret Yang You're a real jerk to me, you know that?
Max Fischer I'm sorry, Margaret.
Margaret Yang Well anyway, nice to see you.
Herman Blume [on Max's offering a small box] What's this?
[Herman opens it and looks]
Max Fischer That's the Perfect Attendance Award and the Punctuality Award. I got those at Rushmore. I thought you could choose which one you like more, and you could wear one and I could wear the other.
Herman Blume [after gravely considering both the proffered olive branch and the choice] I'll take Punctuality.
Max Fischer [smiles] Okay.
Bert Fischer You're like one of those clipper ship captains. You're married to the sea.
Max Fischer Yes, that's true.
[pause]
Max Fischer But I've been out to sea for a long time.
Backgammon Player Did you hear they're teaching Japanese next year?
Max Fischer That's the rumor.
Backgammon Player And they're canceling Latin.
Max Fischer What? I tried to get Latin canceled for five years! It's a dead language, I always say.
Backgammon Player Well, I guess they finally heard you.
Max Fischer So tell me Curly, how do you know Miss Cross?
Dr. Peter Flynn We went to Harvard together.
Max Fischer Oh that's great. I wrote a hit play and directed it, so I'm not sweating it either.
Dirk Calloway [to Max] I just wanted to say, I'm sorry I threw rocks at you that day.
Max Fischer [during his play "Heaven and Hell"] Maybe We'll meet again someday...
[holds up a peace sign]
Max Fischer When the fighting stops.
Max Fischer In summation, I have only one question: Is Latin dead?
Max Fischer I thought you dumped me for Blume, then I thought...
Rosemary Cross I never dumped you, because we were never going out.
Max Fischer It would just help me if you'd just talk to me for a minute. Tell me what happened.
Rosemary Cross Okay. Um, A. He's married. B. He hates himself. And C., well, he smashed up your bicycle, didn't he?
Max Fischer My previous bicycle, yes.
Rosemary Cross Well, what sort of person does something like that?
Magnus Buchan Sempre fi, soldier. Sempre fi.
Max Fischer Sic transit gloria. Maybe we'll meet again someday. When the fighting stops.
Rosemary Cross How would you describe it to your friends? Would you say that you'd fingered me? Or, maybe if I'd give you a handjob? Would that put an end to all this? Please get out of my classroom.
Rosemary Cross That's none of your business.
Max Fischer I know it's not, but I just got hit my a car and I'm feeling a little confused.
Rosemary Cross I'm just having a little snack
Herman Blume What'd you got there... carrots?
Herman Blume Never in my wildest imagination did I ever dream I would have sons like these.
Herman Blume Come work for me.
Max Fischer What do you mean?
Herman Blume I mean I-I could use someone like you.
Max Fischer Look, I may not be rich, Mr. Blume, my father may only be a doctor, but we manage.
Herman Blume So you've changed your mind and you want the job.
Max Fischer No, I've got an idea and I need some money.
Rosemary Cross [tending a wound on Max's forehead] Is this fake blood?
Max Fischer Yes, it is.
School Reporter So, how'd it go with Mrs. Calloway?
Max Fischer We shook hands.
School Reporter Big deal.
Max Fischer And I gave her my phone number.
School Reporter Buchan said he'd have already banged her by now.
Max Fischer What? Just tell that foreign Scottish guerilla to shut his fat face. That's my best friend's mother he's talking about.
School Reporter I always thought that's why you picked Dirk as your chapel partner.
Max Fischer What are you, a lawyer?
Dr. Nelson Guggenheim It's Fischer!
Max Fischer So this is where it all happens.
Rosemary Cross Where what happens?
Max Fischer I wouldn't know.
Bert Fischer [to Herman] Are you fond of that moustache?
Max Fischer You're very pretty.
Rosemary Cross Thank you.
Dirk Calloway I know about you and the teacher.
Dirk Calloway There's action across the street.
[static]
Dirk Calloway It's Snowman! Take him!
Herman Blume Kids don't like it when their parents get divorced.
Max Fischer How the hell did you get so rich? You're a quitter, man!
Herman Blume I spent eight million dollars on this.
Max Fischer And is that all you're willing to spend?
Architect Mr. Blume, how are Ronny and Donny enjoying military school?
Herman Blume They love it.
Magnus Buchan Lucky bastards.
Max Fischer What do you call getting a handjob from Mrs. Calloway in the back of her Jaguar?
Magnus Buchan A fucking lie.
Max Fischer You think I got kicked out because of just the aquarium? Nah, it was the handjob. And you know what else? It was worth it.
Max Fischer Good. I just wanted to inform you about what is going on.
[Dr. Guggenheim stares at Max with contempt]
Dr. Nelson Guggenheim I never took you for an informer, Max.
Max Fischer How much are you worth, by the way?
Herman Blume I don't know.
Max Fischer Over ten million?
Herman Blume Yeah, I guess so.
Max Fischer Good, good.
Herman Blume Why?
Max Fischer Cause we're gonna need all of it.
