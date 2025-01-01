[first lines]
Student
If, and only if, both sides of the numerator is divisible by the inverse of he square root of the two unassigned variable.
School Professor
Good. Except when the value of the "X" coordinate is equal to or less than the value of one. Yes Isaac?
Student
What about *that* problem?
School Professor
Oh, that? Don't worry about that.
Student
Wait. Why?
School Professor
I just put that up as a joke. That's probably the hardest geometry equation in the world.
Student
Well, how much extra credit is it worth?
School Professor
Well, considering I've never seen anyone get it right, including my mentor Dr. Leaky at MIT, I guess if anyone here can solve that problem, I'd see to it that none of you ever have to open another math book again for the rest of your lives.