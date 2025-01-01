[first lines]

Student If, and only if, both sides of the numerator is divisible by the inverse of he square root of the two unassigned variable.

School Professor Good. Except when the value of the "X" coordinate is equal to or less than the value of one. Yes Isaac?

Student What about *that* problem?

School Professor Oh, that? Don't worry about that.

Student Wait. Why?

School Professor I just put that up as a joke. That's probably the hardest geometry equation in the world.

Student Well, how much extra credit is it worth?