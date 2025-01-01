JasperBullshit. Mr. B invented a camera that takes pictures in the future, and he only used it to look in our apartment? Doesn't make any sense.
Callie[reading from Bezzerides' journal]I know the rule of time and causality is that one should not attempt to change the future. But under these circumstances, it seems to be a risk worth taking. If I believed in God, I would pray today that no greater harm will come from what I am about to do.
IvanIn my position there's only one thing worse than a guy who can't make good on bets, and that's a guy who never loses bets.
FinnI'm doing what we should have done from the start... I'm going to destroy that f-ing machine.
CallieStop, please stop! You said we could change things right? Then all I have to do is put a new note in the window for tonight's picture. Then when I get the picture last night, I'll know to prevent you from catching me at the window just now...