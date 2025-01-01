Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Time Lapse Time Lapse Movie Quotes

Time Lapse Movie Quotes

Callie Don't get caught at the window
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jasper Bullshit. Mr. B invented a camera that takes pictures in the future, and he only used it to look in our apartment? Doesn't make any sense.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Callie [reading from Bezzerides' journal] I know the rule of time and causality is that one should not attempt to change the future. But under these circumstances, it seems to be a risk worth taking. If I believed in God, I would pray today that no greater harm will come from what I am about to do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan In my position there's only one thing worse than a guy who can't make good on bets, and that's a guy who never loses bets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Callie I guess you'll have some questions for me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jasper Don't fuck with time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Callie Kill Jasper
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn No! Absolutely not! We're - we're calling the police.
Jasper Finn, I foretell that you live the rest of your life in pathetic obscurity, and die penniless and insane.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Callie Callie, Finn, Jasper: Otherwise we will cease to exist
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Callie Kiss Jasper too long
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jasper Why is this thing bolted to the floor?
Finn I don't know. But I don't like it. I don't like the sound it's making either.
Callie Or, how 'bout the half-naked photos of me on the wall?
Finn That's one thing I *do* like about this situation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Callie What are you doing?
Finn I'm doing what we should have done from the start... I'm going to destroy that f-ing machine.
Callie Stop, please stop! You said we could change things right? Then all I have to do is put a new note in the window for tonight's picture. Then when I get the picture last night, I'll know to prevent you from catching me at the window just now...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Jasper Finn!
[banging at the door]
Jasper Finn, don't get up, I got it.
[pushing through the door carrying a heavy box]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more