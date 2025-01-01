Phantom [voiceover narration as Jami reads the email he sent] They couldn't catch me 66 years ago and they never will. I come and go as I please, I kill when I please. You may think I'm a horrible sick murderer, but I'm not; I love my neighbors, I wish they would stop and let my soul rest in peace.

Jami [reading the rest to the police] For you see I am the soul of Texarkana, I'm the reckoning foretold.

Paul Mason Now look, I can understand how this can be upsetting, but it's also most likely a fake.

Jami Well the Zodiac, he sent a manifesto to the press and...

Paul Mason Yes, so did Son of Sam, and the Axeman of New Orleans, but to reporters, not teenagers.

Lone Wolf Morales We all realize it could be a hoax, Deputy, but until it's 100% confirmed, we will take it AND this young lady seriously.

[to Jami]