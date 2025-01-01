Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Now You See Me 2 Now You See Me 2 Movie Quotes

Now You See Me 2 Movie Quotes

J. Daniel Atlas We are going out with a show people will never forget.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thaddeus Bradley The Eye. It may not lie, but don't think for a moment that it can't be lying, too. Seeing is believing. But is it truth? Or just an illusion? People see the Horsemen as noble Robin Hoods. But are they? Or are they nothing more than common thieves? Depends on your point of view. Here's what you know: they robbed a bank in Paris from a stage in Las Vegas. They fleeced an insurance man out of hundreds of millions of dollars and disappeared from a roof in New York, always showering their devoted fans with money. Here's what you don't know: they left one man behind, framed, holding the bag... me. Are you listening, Horsemen? When you emerge, and I know you will, I will be there, waiting for you. 'Cause mark my words, you will get what's coming to you... in ways you can't expect, or imagine, but very much deserve. Because one thing I believe in is an eye for an eye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J. Daniel Atlas A magician's greatest strength is an empty fist.
Dylan Rhodes That is to say, the ability to convince a crowd that something is inside when really there is nothing
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J. Daniel Atlas He is our leader, and he is our friend... Dylan Shrike
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arthur Tressler Hell is going to seem like a day at the spa by the time we're through with these Horsemen, wouldn't you say?
Walter Mabry You had me at "Hell."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Walter Mabry This is the key to every computer system on the planet. I want *you* to steal it for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Last lines]
Thaddeus Bradley [narrating] Seeing is believing, but is it truth? Depends on your point-of-view. Are you listening, horsemen? When you emerge, and you will, I will be there... waiting. Because mark my words, you will get what's coming to you... in ways you can't expect... but very much deserve. Because once thing I believe in is an eye for an eye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bu Bu Do you know why the Fool is the most important card in the tarot? Not because the person who draws him is a fool. He's a fool because he's a clean slate, and therefore, can become anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Merritt McKinney Have I ever told you about the guy who screwed me over everything? This is my twin brother Chase.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dylan Rhodes Come on, you're the one who said that you believe that this road led to the great wizard behind the curtain.
Thaddeus Bradley I did.
Dylan Rhodes And that you'd finally get to look him in the eyes.
Thaddeus Bradley [smiles] I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Walter Mabry I'm able to control quite a few companies, including my old partner Owen's, as a consortium of so-called anonymous shareholders.
Lula And that violates how many SEC laws?
Walter Mabry I believe it breaks all of them.
Lula [surprised] All of them!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Wilder Look, it's not something I'm proud of, but every girl I get close to, I end up taking their trust. And then their wallet. So...
Lula You take their wallets?
Jack Wilder Yeah.
Lula [holds up Jack's wallet and drops it on the floor] You ever take their belts?
[Lula holds up Jack's belt and drops it on the floor]
Lula Or how about some peanuts from the hotel bar?
[she holds them up and drops them]
Lula Not sure why you took those. I'm sorry, did you think that I was like those other girls? Oh, Jack.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agent Cowan You know what I think now? I think you're smart. But you want everybody else to *think* that you're an idiot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Li My grandmother wants to know, why plastic? Plastic is cheap.
J. Daniel Atlas Sorry. Yeah, we need plastic because we're... uh. We're going through a very sensitive metal detector, okay? So plastic, nothing. Metal...
[Atlas waves his hands and makes alarm sounds]
J. Daniel Atlas It detects.
[Bu Bu speaks Mandarin, also waving her hands and mimicking alarm sounds]
J. Daniel Atlas What did she say?
Li She said just because you're talking slowly and waving your hands, doesn't mean she can suddenly understand English.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thaddeus Bradley Pay no attention to the curtain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J. Daniel Atlas [tying Lula's wrists] Okay, come here. What is it that you want?
Lula I wanted to meet you. Everybody, really. I want to be a part of the Eye, okay? I said it. I do. And I want to use my magic for good, like you and Merritt and Jack especially. Oh, that's right. I know that Jack is alive. I know that he faked his own death. I am a huge fam of faking deaths. That was crazy!
[Atlas finishing tying her wrists, and she slips the bonds immediately]
Lula What is this? A trucker's hitch?
J. Daniel Atlas Yeah.
Lula It's terrible. Embarrassing.
J. Daniel Atlas [ties her wrists behind her back this time] Okay.
Lula By the way, I am so sorry That Henley left you. Ow! God!
J. Daniel Atlas Sorry.
Lula That's actually a little better. You know what I heard?
J. Daniel Atlas What?
Lula About Henley? I heard that she got tired of waiting around, she lost faith and so she asked for an out, and the Eye gave it to her. But who knows, right? In matters of the heart, so difficult to tell. I mean, maybe she got sick of you. You ever think about that? Control issues? Maybe you just didn't tie her up tight enough. Ow!
J. Daniel Atlas [going to his phone for a second] Here's what's going to happen. You're going to stay here and stop talking, and I'm going to make a phone call, and in about five minutes, some people are going...
[he turns back to Lula, but she's disappeared]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Walter Mabry Get your last words in quickly everybody!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dylan Rhodes All right, so I made my move. Where are they? I don't have time for bullshit.
Thaddeus Bradley Oh, I have all the time in the world, thanks to you. And I didn't get to finish my lobster, which makes me very grumpy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Wilder Chase! As you stare into my eyes, you will find that you want to sleep!
[Chase's head slumps forward]
Jack Wilder When you wake, you will beg for Merrritt's forgiveness and realize that you will never be half the man he is.
[Jack wakes Chase with a slap]
Chase McKinney Merritt, I am so, so very, very sorry about how pathetic your pupil is. Hey, a little hint on your technique of surprise. It lacks that all-essential little element of surprise!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agent Cowan The problem is, when you're two people at the same time, one of them is bound to trip the other. And when that happens, I will be there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Walter Mabry We'll be working together. Yes. Allow me to introduce myself.
Jack Wilder Yeah, you're Walter Mabry. You died a year ago.
Walter Mabry Yes, an idea I got from you, Mr. Wilder. Fake your death, the world puts its guard down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lula At least, and I know this isn't much consolation, but apparently we're now surrounded by Chinese food. Right?
Merritt McKinney Guys. I think where we are right now, they don't refer to it as 'Chinese food'. It's just called 'food'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more