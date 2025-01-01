Thaddeus BradleyThe Eye. It may not lie, but don't think for a moment that it can't be lying, too. Seeing is believing. But is it truth? Or just an illusion? People see the Horsemen as noble Robin Hoods. But are they? Or are they nothing more than common thieves? Depends on your point of view. Here's what you know: they robbed a bank in Paris from a stage in Las Vegas. They fleeced an insurance man out of hundreds of millions of dollars and disappeared from a roof in New York, always showering their devoted fans with money. Here's what you don't know: they left one man behind, framed, holding the bag... me. Are you listening, Horsemen? When you emerge, and I know you will, I will be there, waiting for you. 'Cause mark my words, you will get what's coming to you... in ways you can't expect, or imagine, but very much deserve. Because one thing I believe in is an eye for an eye.
Walter MabryThis is the key to every computer system on the planet. I want *you* to steal it for me.
[Last lines]
Bu BuDo you know why the Fool is the most important card in the tarot? Not because the person who draws him is a fool. He's a fool because he's a clean slate, and therefore, can become anything.
Merritt McKinneyHave I ever told you about the guy who screwed me over everything? This is my twin brother Chase.
Dylan RhodesCome on, you're the one who said that you believe that this road led to the great wizard behind the curtain.
J. Daniel Atlas[tying Lula's wrists]Okay, come here. What is it that you want?
LulaI wanted to meet you. Everybody, really. I want to be a part of the Eye, okay? I said it. I do. And I want to use my magic for good, like you and Merritt and Jack especially. Oh, that's right. I know that Jack is alive. I know that he faked his own death. I am a huge fam of faking deaths. That was crazy!
[Atlas finishing tying her wrists, and she slips the bonds immediately]
LulaAbout Henley? I heard that she got tired of waiting around, she lost faith and so she asked for an out, and the Eye gave it to her. But who knows, right? In matters of the heart, so difficult to tell. I mean, maybe she got sick of you. You ever think about that? Control issues? Maybe you just didn't tie her up tight enough. Ow!
J. Daniel Atlas[going to his phone for a second]Here's what's going to happen. You're going to stay here and stop talking, and I'm going to make a phone call, and in about five minutes, some people are going...