Cathy HiattI don't know, they go into the woods and sacrifice actresses to breed more agents.
Jamie Wellerstein[singing]If you had a tattoo, that wouldn't matter. / If you had a shaved head, that would be cool. / If you came from Spain or Japan / Or the back of a van, / As long as you're not from Hebrew school.
Cathy HiattMaybe I should stop and start over. I'm gonna stop and start over. Why is the director staring at his crotch? Why is that man staring at my résumé? Don't stare at my résumé. I made up half of my résumé. Look at me, stop looking at that, look at me. No, not at my shoes. I hate these stupid shoes. Why did I pick these shoes? Why did I pick this song? Why did I pick this career? Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy does this pianist hate me? If I don't get the callback, I can go to Crate and Barrel with Mom to buy a couch. Not that I want to spend the day with Mom, but Jamie needs his space to write, since I'm obviously such a horrible, annoying distraction to him. What's it gonna be like when we have kids?
Jamie Wellerstein[singing]If I didn't believe in you, / And here's where the travelogue ends. / If I didn't believe in you, / I couldn't have stood before all of your friends / And said, "This is the life I choose, / This is the thing I can't bear to lose. / Trip us or trap us, but we refuse to fall." / That's what I thought we agreed to, Cathy. / If I hadn't believed in you. / I wouldn't have loved you at all.
Jamie WellersteinNo, that one's Jerry Seinfeld. / That one's John Lennon there. / No, the Dakota. / The San Remo is up a few blocks. / Have you been inside the museum? / We should go. / Meet the dinosaurs.