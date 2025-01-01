[Cathy's at an audition]

Maybe I should stop and start over. I'm gonna stop and start over. Why is the director staring at his crotch? Why is that man staring at my résumé? Don't stare at my résumé. I made up half of my résumé. Look at me, stop looking at that, look at me. No, not at my shoes. I hate these stupid shoes. Why did I pick these shoes? Why did I pick this song? Why did I pick this career? Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy does this pianist hate me? If I don't get the callback, I can go to Crate and Barrel with Mom to buy a couch. Not that I want to spend the day with Mom, but Jamie needs his space to write, since I'm obviously such a horrible, annoying distraction to him. What's it gonna be like when we have kids?