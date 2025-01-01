Menu
Claire Bennett Tell me a story where everything works out in the end for the evil witch.
Claire Bennett I'm not a stalker, at least not in the traditional sense.
Roy Collins I don't care either way; I'm not bothered.
Claire Bennett I hate to break it you, but I don't believe in ghosts.
Nina Collins That doesn't mean you're not a coward.
Claire Bennett This thief can cook.
[from trailer]
Claire Bennett Get off my property
Leonard I can switch places, I would, it wanted to tell you
Claire Bennett GET OFF!
[she starts attacking him until Roy breaks up the fight]
Nina Collins Your last thoughts are important, Claire. They're all you get to take with you.
