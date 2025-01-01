Menu
Cake
Cake Movie Quotes
Cake Movie Quotes
Claire Bennett
Tell me a story where everything works out in the end for the evil witch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Claire Bennett
I'm not a stalker, at least not in the traditional sense.
Roy Collins
I don't care either way; I'm not bothered.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Claire Bennett
I hate to break it you, but I don't believe in ghosts.
Nina Collins
That doesn't mean you're not a coward.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Claire Bennett
This thief can cook.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Claire Bennett
Get off my property
Leonard
I can switch places, I would, it wanted to tell you
Claire Bennett
GET OFF!
[she starts attacking him until Roy breaks up the fight]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nina Collins
Your last thoughts are important, Claire. They're all you get to take with you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jennifer Aniston
Sam Worthington
Anna Kendrick
William H. Macy
