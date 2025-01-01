[during the outtakes]

Luke I had a job for a minute as one of those sign spinners.

Joseph Like in one of those sandwich places?

Luke Yeah, but I plugged it in, put some Christmas lights in it, tried to get paid extra... strangled my penis.

Joseph Strangled your penis? How does that happen?

Luke You can strangle your penis.

Joseph Were you doing that flip behind your back and came up around your taint?

Luke My penis was in a rear, naked choke.

Joseph What kind of workman's comp do you get for that?

Luke You just get fired...