Zombeavers Movie Quotes

Zombeavers Movie Quotes

Buck Zoe... I'm sorry I never ate your pussy. I'm gonna go back and eat all of it one day.
Zoe It's okay, baby. We're going to get out of here, okay?
Buck It just smells so bad down there...
Buck I've never seen a real beaver before up close.
Zoe Well, maybe you should try going down on me once in a while, Buck.
Sam We cannot turn against each other right now. That's exactly what the beavers would want.
Tommy I can't see anything. You?
Zoe No, my eyes are closed.
Smyth [aiming down scope of a sniper rifle] Filthy, hairy beavers...
Smyth You girls from out of town?
Mary Yeah, we're staying over there at my cousin's place.
Jenn We're looking for beavers.
Smyth Well, hell, ain't we all?
[during the outtakes]
Luke I had a job for a minute as one of those sign spinners.
Joseph Like in one of those sandwich places?
Luke Yeah, but I plugged it in, put some Christmas lights in it, tried to get paid extra... strangled my penis.
Joseph Strangled your penis? How does that happen?
Luke You can strangle your penis.
Joseph Were you doing that flip behind your back and came up around your taint?
Luke My penis was in a rear, naked choke.
Joseph What kind of workman's comp do you get for that?
Luke You just get fired...
[they start laughing]
Tommy Suck a bag of dicks!
Sam Come out to the lake, have a few laughs...
Sam [holding up the torso of a dead zombeaver] Is this what you want, you fucks?
[as Buck and Zoe have sex while Jen and Sam listen]
Buck Oh I feel like a Power Ranger.
[Bemused Sam]
Buck Oh shit you are sweet. You are way to hot for me.
Zoe Oh baby you know it.
[the three girls arrive to the lake]
Zoe Whoo, alright. Let's get naked.
Mary What are you doing? Someone could see you.
Zoe Mary who? Mrs. Gregorson? I see like two houses here.
[Taking her top off]
Zoe If I'm getting anything out of being stuck in the middle of nowhere, it's a tan, without lines.
[Goes into the water]
Zoe Come on in bitches.
Mary Well, I guess we can be grateful she left her bottoms on.
Jenn I bet Mrs. Gregorson swims topless.
