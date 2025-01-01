[during the outtakes]
Luke
I had a job for a minute as one of those sign spinners.
Joseph
Like in one of those sandwich places?
Luke
Yeah, but I plugged it in, put some Christmas lights in it, tried to get paid extra... strangled my penis.
Joseph
Strangled your penis? How does that happen?
Luke
You can strangle your penis.
Joseph
Were you doing that flip behind your back and came up around your taint?
Luke
My penis was in a rear, naked choke.
Joseph
What kind of workman's comp do you get for that?
Luke
You just get fired...
[they start laughing]