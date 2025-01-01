Alex Forrest[from her tape, which Dan is listening to]Hello, Dan. Are you surprised? This is what you've reduced me to. I guess you thought you'd get away with it. Well... you can't. 'Cause part of you is growing inside of me, and that's a fact, Dan, and... you'd better start... learning how to deal with it. 'Cause you know, I... I feel you. I taste you. I think you. I touch you. Can you understand? Can you? I'm just... asking you... to acknowledge your responsibilities. Is that so bad? I don't think so. I-I don't think it's unreasonable. And, you know, another thing is that you thought that you could just walk into my life, and turn it upside down, without a thought for anyone but yourself. You know what you are, Dan? You're a cock-sucking son of a bitch. I hate you. I bet you don't even like girls, do you? Ha! You disappoint me, you fucking faggot!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Forrest[to Dan]I guess you thought you'd get away with it. Well, you can't.
LieutenantWell, whatever resentment she's feeling, she probably got it out of her system. And any action we take could provoke her.
Dan GallagherWhat if she didn't get it out of her system? What then?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Forrest[to Beth]And don't you think I understand what you're doing? You're trying to move him into the country... and you're keeping him away from me. And you're playing happy family. Aren't you?
[begins to slice her own leg with a butcher knife]
Alex ForrestYou wouldn't understand that because you're so... so selfish. He told me about you. He told me about you. He was very honest. If you weren't so stupid, you'd know that. But you're so stupid. You're so stupid... you're a stupid, selfish bitch!