Kinoafisha Films Fatal Attraction Fatal Attraction Movie Quotes

Telephone Operator Operator. May I help you?
Alex Forrest Operator, I've been trying to get 555-812-9212? The recording says its been disconnected.
Telephone Operator Just a moment please.
[pause]
Telephone Operator I'm sorry, the number's been changed to an unlisted number.
Alex Forrest Operator, this is a real emergency .You need to give me that number.
Telephone Operator I'm sorry. We're not allowed to give out that information.
Alex Forrest Well, fuck you!
Telephone Operator My place or yours?
[Alex slams phone]
Dan Gallagher You're so sad. You know that, Alex? Lonely and very sad.
Alex Forrest Don't you ever pity me, you smug bastard.
Dan Gallagher I'll pity you... I'll pity you. I'll pity you because you're sick.
Alex Forrest Why? Because I won't allow you to treat me like some slut you can just bang a couple of times and throw in the garbage?
Alex Forrest [on the phone to Dan] Bring the dog, I love animals... I'm a great cook.
Dan Gallagher Look, Alex... I like you. And maybe if I wasn't with somebody else, I'd be with you. But I am.
Alex Forrest Please don't justify yourself, it's pathetic. If you'd tell me to fuck off, I'd have more respect for you.
Dan Gallagher All right, then. Fuck off.
Beth Gallagher [on the phone to Alex] If you ever come near my family again, I'll kill you. Do you understand?
Beth Gallagher Shit, shit, shit!
Ellen Gallagher [repeating Beth] Shit, shit, shit! Shit, shit, shit!
Alex Forrest [to Dan] We were attracted to each other at the party. That was obvious. You're on your own for the night. That's also obvious. We're two adults.
Alex Forrest You're here with a strange girl being a naughty boy.
Dan Gallagher I don't think having dinner with anybody's a crime.
Alex Forrest Not yet.
Dan Gallagher Do you remember the girl who came to the apartment? The one I met in the Japanese restaurant?
Beth Gallagher The one with the blond hair.
Alex Forrest [from her tape, which Dan is listening to] Hello, Dan. Are you surprised? This is what you've reduced me to. I guess you thought you'd get away with it. Well... you can't. 'Cause part of you is growing inside of me, and that's a fact, Dan, and... you'd better start... learning how to deal with it. 'Cause you know, I... I feel you. I taste you. I think you. I touch you. Can you understand? Can you? I'm just... asking you... to acknowledge your responsibilities. Is that so bad? I don't think so. I-I don't think it's unreasonable. And, you know, another thing is that you thought that you could just walk into my life, and turn it upside down, without a thought for anyone but yourself. You know what you are, Dan? You're a cock-sucking son of a bitch. I hate you. I bet you don't even like girls, do you? Ha! You disappoint me, you fucking faggot!
Alex Forrest [to Dan] I guess you thought you'd get away with it. Well, you can't.
Dan Gallagher Why are you trying to hurt me?
Alex Forrest I'm not trying to hurt you, Dan, I love you!
Dan Gallagher You what?
Alex Forrest I love you!
Dan Gallagher You don't even know me.
Alex Forrest How can you say that?
Beth Gallagher [to Dan, about Alex] Did you have an affair with her?
Dan Gallagher [to Jimmy] She keeps calling the apartment. Every time Beth answers the phone, she hangs up. I'm scared, Jimmy, and I don't want to lose my family.
Alex Forrest I had a wonderful time last night. I'd like to see you again. Is that so terrible?
Dan Gallagher No. I just don't think it's possible.
Alex Forrest You must have to be discreet.
Dan Gallagher Oh, god yeah.
Alex Forrest Are you?
Dan Gallagher Am I what?
Alex Forrest Discreet?
Dan Gallagher Yes, I'm discreet.
Alex Forrest Me too.
Alex Forrest Have you ever done it in an elevator?
Dan Gallagher Not recently, no.
Alex Forrest I bet you haven't.
Alex Forrest [to Dan] You play fair with me, I'll play fair with you.
Beth Gallagher Alicia, where's Ellen?
Ellen's Friend She's gone.
Lieutenant Well, whatever resentment she's feeling, she probably got it out of her system. And any action we take could provoke her.
Dan Gallagher What if she didn't get it out of her system? What then?
Alex Forrest [to Beth] And don't you think I understand what you're doing? You're trying to move him into the country... and you're keeping him away from me. And you're playing happy family. Aren't you?
[begins to slice her own leg with a butcher knife]
Alex Forrest You wouldn't understand that because you're so... so selfish. He told me about you. He told me about you. He was very honest. If you weren't so stupid, you'd know that. But you're so stupid. You're so stupid... you're a stupid, selfish bitch!
Dan Gallagher [to Alex] This has got to stop.
Alex Forrest [to Dan] Where's your wife?
Alex Forrest [to Dan] This is not gonna stop. It keeps going on and on.
[last lines]
Beth Gallagher Dan! Dan!
Dan Gallagher [TV Version] Why don't you just cut the cake?
[first lines]
Beth Gallagher [to Dan] You better get going kiddo, we're gonna be late.
Jimmy A little attention, please, ladies. Gentlemen, my wife, ball and chain, mother of some of my children...
Hildy Don't be too confident.
Alex Forrest [TV Version] Well, go to hell!
Alex Forrest [as Dan walks into the living room] So, what can I get you? I got Scotch, I got Vodka, a nice Chablis...
Dan Gallagher CUT THE SHIT, WILL YA? JUST CUT IT! I don't know what you're up to, but I'm gonna tell you, it's gonna stop right now.
Alex Forrest No, it's not gonna stop. It's gonna go on and on until you face up to your responsibilities.
Dan Gallagher WHAT RESPONSIBILITIES?
Alex Forrest I'm pregnant. I'm gonna have our child.
Dan Gallagher Alex, that's your choice, honey! It has nothing to do with me!
Alex Forrest I just want to be a part of your life.
Dan Gallagher Oh, this is the way you do it, huh? Showing up at my apartment?
Alex Forrest What was I supposed to do? You won't answer my calls, you change your number. I mean, I'm not gonna be ignored, Dan!
Dan Gallagher You don't get it. You just, you don't get it.
Alex Forrest Don't you remember our weekend? Wasn't that wonderful? Why can't we just be like that again? I know you feel it, too. I mean, what are you so afraid of?
Dan Gallagher [as she tries to get intimate] Hey hey hey hey. Just don't flatter yourself, Alex.
Alex Forrest Go ahead, hit me. If you can't fuck me, why don't you just hit me.
Dan Gallagher You're just so sad. You know that, Alex? Lonely and very sad.
Alex Forrest [as he walks towards the door with her following him] Don't you ever pity me, you smug bastard.
Dan Gallagher I'll pity you. I'll pity you because you're sick.
Alex Forrest Why? Because I won't allow you treat me like some slut you could just bang a couple of times and throw in the garbage? I'm gonna be the Mother of your child. I want a little respect.
Dan Gallagher You want respect?
[Softly, as he walks away]
Dan Gallagher Respect.
Alex Forrest What are you doing? Dan? Please don't go. I didn't mean it. Please, I'm sorry. I'll tell your wife!
Dan Gallagher [as he throws her up against the wall] You tell my wife, I'll kill you.
Alex Forrest [as he leaves] It only takes a phone call!
[Dials Dan's disconnected number]
Alex Forrest Hello?
[No response]
Alex Forrest Hello?
[Realizing his number was changed, Alex hangs up and then, violently, rips the phone out of the wall and throws it down to the floor]
