Alex Forrest [as Dan walks into the living room] So, what can I get you? I got Scotch, I got Vodka, a nice Chablis...

Dan Gallagher CUT THE SHIT, WILL YA? JUST CUT IT! I don't know what you're up to, but I'm gonna tell you, it's gonna stop right now.

Alex Forrest No, it's not gonna stop. It's gonna go on and on until you face up to your responsibilities.

Dan Gallagher WHAT RESPONSIBILITIES?

Alex Forrest I'm pregnant. I'm gonna have our child.

Dan Gallagher Alex, that's your choice, honey! It has nothing to do with me!

Alex Forrest I just want to be a part of your life.

Dan Gallagher Oh, this is the way you do it, huh? Showing up at my apartment?

Alex Forrest What was I supposed to do? You won't answer my calls, you change your number. I mean, I'm not gonna be ignored, Dan!

Dan Gallagher You don't get it. You just, you don't get it.

Alex Forrest Don't you remember our weekend? Wasn't that wonderful? Why can't we just be like that again? I know you feel it, too. I mean, what are you so afraid of?

Dan Gallagher [as she tries to get intimate] Hey hey hey hey. Just don't flatter yourself, Alex.

Alex Forrest Go ahead, hit me. If you can't fuck me, why don't you just hit me.

Dan Gallagher You're just so sad. You know that, Alex? Lonely and very sad.

Alex Forrest [as he walks towards the door with her following him] Don't you ever pity me, you smug bastard.

Dan Gallagher I'll pity you. I'll pity you because you're sick.

Alex Forrest Why? Because I won't allow you treat me like some slut you could just bang a couple of times and throw in the garbage? I'm gonna be the Mother of your child. I want a little respect.

Dan Gallagher You want respect?

[Softly, as he walks away]

Alex Forrest What are you doing? Dan? Please don't go. I didn't mean it. Please, I'm sorry. I'll tell your wife!

Dan Gallagher [as he throws her up against the wall] You tell my wife, I'll kill you.

Alex Forrest [as he leaves] It only takes a phone call!

[Dials Dan's disconnected number]

[No response]