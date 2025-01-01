Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Boy Next Door The Boy Next Door Movie Quotes

The Boy Next Door Movie Quotes

[from trailer]
Kevin Do you wanna take a cookie for the road?
Noah Sandborn [chuckles] I love your mother's cookies.
Claire Peterson Stop following me.
Noah Sandborn I'm not following you, Claire... I live next door.
Claire Peterson Go fuck yourself.
Noah Sandborn I'd rather fuck you.
Claire Peterson [On finding photos of her and Noah having an affair] Oh my God, He's threatened my life, my son, my job.
[last lines]
Noah Sandborn Sorry, buddy... but sometimes, even heroes have to make tough choices!
Claire Peterson You're no hero!
[drops an engine block on him]
Jason Zimmer [taunting Kevin] Hey, Peterson! Your movie was on Turner Classics last night. The Wiz. It's like the black version of The Wizard of Oz. The Wizards of Waverly Place are on tomorrow.
Noah Sandborn [to Claire, while undressing her] A woman like you should be cherished.
Noah Sandborn Let me love you, Claire.
Claire Peterson [after kicking Noah in the groin after he attempted to rape her] You think you can scare me with some graffiti on the wall? Think again! It's gonna be your word against mine, and who do you think they're gonna believe? Stay away from me... and stay away from my son!
Claire Peterson [to Noah] Okay... what's your plan? What do you think? What do you think, we're gonna date? We're gonna go on family vacations together? What do you think is gonna happen here?
Noah Sandborn [to Claire] You see that video, and the proof of our love, as a threat to this life. But, but... I see it as a promise of a better one.
Claire Peterson One more question, Detective. Um, was this a 2006 minivan?
Detective Johnny Chou Yeah, that's exactly what it is.
Vicky Lansing I'm a vice principal.
