White God Movie Quotes

White God Movie Quotes

Dániel [Last Lines] Let us give them a little time yet.
Lili I'll never do that to you, don't worry.
Lili Tannhäusser spoke of love, you cannot understand because you are heartless.
Dániel It's difficult to lose someone you love. But things do not turn always as you want.
Lili Hagen, what have you done?
Homeless There's two hungry dogs, you and me.
Lili I love you too.
Lili You're the one who teach us to lie or to play the trumpet?
Trixi And your bastard?
Lili It's a mongrel!
Péter I knew that you had what was needed. You'll get there.
Dániel My ex-wife no longer lives here, his dog and his things neither.
Man at club Don't be afraid, they're just a bunch of dogs.
Sándor Zsótér
János Derzsi
Károly Ascher
