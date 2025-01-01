Menu
White God
White God Movie Quotes
White God Movie Quotes
Dániel
[Last Lines]
Let us give them a little time yet.
Lili
I'll never do that to you, don't worry.
Lili
Tannhäusser spoke of love, you cannot understand because you are heartless.
Dániel
It's difficult to lose someone you love. But things do not turn always as you want.
Lili
Hagen, what have you done?
Homeless
There's two hungry dogs, you and me.
Lili
I love you too.
Lili
You're the one who teach us to lie or to play the trumpet?
Trixi
And your bastard?
Lili
It's a mongrel!
Péter
I knew that you had what was needed. You'll get there.
Dániel
My ex-wife no longer lives here, his dog and his things neither.
Man at club
Don't be afraid, they're just a bunch of dogs.
