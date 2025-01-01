Elliot AndersonSo, yes, we're different, you and I. You want to submit that? Submit it. We have different skin colors. Is that the first thing I notice when I see a black man, the color of his skin? Yes. Submit away. Because I can go ahead and submit that that's the first thing you see when you see a white guy. Now, I don't know why that is any more than I know why when I see a good looking woman the first things I notice are her breasts, because I do. But if I move on to my next thought quick enough, I'm not a pervert, alright? I'm not a bad guy. I'm just mildly flawed. It's the same thing with race. It's not my first thoughts that count, it's my second, third, and fourth thought, and each and every case I'm in, it comes down to the same thing: the action and interaction I'm having with the person that I'm interacting with!
Rick ReynoldsI don' think that went as bad as you think it did. She'll make a ruling in a few days. Who knows, she may even surprise us.
Elliot AndersonI couldn't have been a worse witness if I tried. No way in hell she's not gonna take Eloise away from me. Not a shot in hell.
Rick ReynoldsAh, come on, you were great. Not a lot of the other Klan members could be that articulate.
Rick ReynoldsRowena's brother is not somebody that you want to mess around with. The guy has like six different degrees.
Elliot AndersonWell, you know how many different degrees your rectal thermometer has at home, Rick?
Duvan AragaHave you thought about learning a new language? When I am low, or in a place in my life where I cannot make things happen the way I want them to happen, sometimes to busy myself, I teach myself a new language. It really seems to help me feel more at ease. Even if truly I am just distracted.
Elliot AndersonDuvan, tell me the truth, what planet are you living on, okay. I'm not gonna report you, I just would like to know.
Elliot AndersonSo sweet of him to bring Eloise over for a crack-smoking field trip, but she has to get home now to do her homework.
Rick ReynoldsMaybe this guy is not an alcoholic. This guy, maybe he's just one seriously angry motherfucker.
[first lines]
Rick ReynoldsElliot. Hey.
Elliot Anderson[dialing his phone]David, it's Elliot. I'm not going home, they'll be takng her body to Richter Memorial. I'll come back in the morning, meet them, go with her, see what's the next step. I'll take to you in the morning.
Rick ReynoldsWell, Haji drove here, your breath smells like Binaca, and you look like you spent the night being dragged through cobble stone streets by angry villagers. Other than that, I'm just guessing.