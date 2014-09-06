ProductionTreehouse Films (II), Sunlight Productions, IM Global
Also known as
Black or White, Donde el corazón te lleva, Black and White, Crno ali belo, Crno ili bijelo, Đen Hay Trắng, El millor per a ella, Lo mejor para ella, Preto e Branco, Preto ou branco, Shakhor oh lavan, Μαύρο ή λευκό, Чёpное или белое, Черно или бяло, 親親我的愛
Elliot AndersonSo, yes, we're different, you and I. You want to submit that? Submit it. We have different skin colors. Is that the first thing I notice when I see a black man, the color of his skin? Yes. Submit away. Because I can go ahead and submit that that's the first thing you see when you see a white guy. Now, I don't know why that is any more than I know why when I see a good looking woman the first things I notice are her breasts, because I do. But if I move on to my next thought quick enough, I'm not a pervert, alright? I'm not a bad guy. I'm just mildly flawed. It's the same thing with race. It's not my first thoughts that count, it's my second, third, and fourth thought, and each and every case I'm in, it comes down to the same thing: the action and interaction I'm having with the person that I'm interacting with!