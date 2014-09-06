Menu
Poster of Black or White
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.7
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Black or White

Black or White

Black or White 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A grieving widower is drawn into a custody battle over his granddaughter, whom he helped raise her entire life.
Black or White - trailer
Black or White  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2014
World premiere 6 September 2014
Release date
6 September 2014 Russia 12+
6 September 2014 Canada
4 December 2015 Germany
5 March 2015 Italy
6 September 2014 Kazakhstan
9 April 2015 Portugal
22 June 2015 Spain
24 July 2015 Sweden
30 January 2015 USA
6 September 2014 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $9,000,000
Worldwide Gross $21,833,967
Production Treehouse Films (II), Sunlight Productions, IM Global
Also known as
Black or White, Donde el corazón te lleva, Black and White, Crno ali belo, Crno ili bijelo, Đen Hay Trắng, El millor per a ella, Lo mejor para ella, Preto e Branco, Preto ou branco, Shakhor oh lavan, Μαύρο ή λευκό, Чёpное или белое, Черно или бяло, 親親我的愛
Director
Mike Binder
Cast
Kevin Costner
Jennifer Ehle
Anthony Mackie
Gillian Jacobs
Octavia Spencer
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.7
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Elliot Anderson So, yes, we're different, you and I. You want to submit that? Submit it. We have different skin colors. Is that the first thing I notice when I see a black man, the color of his skin? Yes. Submit away. Because I can go ahead and submit that that's the first thing you see when you see a white guy. Now, I don't know why that is any more than I know why when I see a good looking woman the first things I notice are her breasts, because I do. But if I move on to my next thought quick enough, I'm not a pervert, alright? I'm not a bad guy. I'm just mildly flawed. It's the same thing with race. It's not my first thoughts that count, it's my second, third, and fourth thought, and each and every case I'm in, it comes down to the same thing: the action and interaction I'm having with the person that I'm interacting with!
Black or White - trailer
Black or White - teaser
