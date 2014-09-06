Elliot Anderson So, yes, we're different, you and I. You want to submit that? Submit it. We have different skin colors. Is that the first thing I notice when I see a black man, the color of his skin? Yes. Submit away. Because I can go ahead and submit that that's the first thing you see when you see a white guy. Now, I don't know why that is any more than I know why when I see a good looking woman the first things I notice are her breasts, because I do. But if I move on to my next thought quick enough, I'm not a pervert, alright? I'm not a bad guy. I'm just mildly flawed. It's the same thing with race. It's not my first thoughts that count, it's my second, third, and fourth thought, and each and every case I'm in, it comes down to the same thing: the action and interaction I'm having with the person that I'm interacting with!