Kinoafisha Films Doctor Who: Deep Breath Doctor Who: Deep Breath Movie Quotes

Clara Hello? Hello?
The Doctor [off screen, on the phone] It's me.
Clara Yes, it's you. Who's this?
The Doctor [off screen, on the phone] It's me, Clara. The Doctor.
Clara What do you mean, the Doctor?
The Doctor [standing outside the TARDIS, in Trenzalore] I'm phoning you from Trenzalore.
Clara I don't...
The Doctor From before I changed. I mean it's all still to happen for me. It's coming. Oh, it's a-coming. Not long now. I can feel it.
Clara Why? Why would you do this?
The Doctor Because I think it's going to be a whopper, and I think you might be scared. And however scared you are, Clara, the man you are with right now, the man I hope you are with, believe me, he is more scared than anything you can imagine right now and he, he needs you.
The Doctor So who is it?
The Doctor Is that the Doctor?
The Doctor Is that the Doctor?
Clara Yes.
The Doctor He sounds old. Please tell me I didn't get old. Anything but old. I was young. Oh, is he grey?
Clara Yes.
The Doctor Clara, please, hey, for me, help him. Go on. And don't be afraid. Goodbye, Clara. Miss ya.
The Doctor It's good I'm Scottish. I'm Scottish. I am... Scottish. I can complain about things, I can really complain about things now.
The Doctor [points to his eyebrows] Look at the eyebrows! These are attack eyebrows. You could take bottle tops off with these!
Madame Vastra I wear a veil to keep from view what many are pleased to call my disfigurement. I do not wear it as a courtesy to such people, but as a judgement on the quality of their hearts.
The Doctor I'm the Doctor. I've lived for over two thousand years, and not all of them were good. I've made many mistakes, and it's about time that I did something about that. Clara, I'm not your boyfriend.
Clara I never thought you were.
The Doctor I never said it was your mistake.
The Doctor Well?
Clara Well what?
The Doctor He asked you a question. Will you help me?
Clara You shouldn't have been listening.
The Doctor I wasn't. I didn't need to. That was me talking. You can't see me, can you? You look at me, and you can't see me. Have you any idea what that's like? I'm not on the phone, I'm right here, standing in front of you. Please, just, just see me.
The Doctor This is more important than your egomania!
Clara Nothing is more important than my egomania!
The Doctor You actually said that!
The Doctor [in a Scottish accent] Why do you keep talking like that? What's gone wrong with your accent?
Jenny [in her normal English accent] Nothing's wrong with her accent.
The Doctor You sound the same, it's spreading. You all sound all English, now you've all developed a fault!
The Doctor [points to his reflection] And don't look in that mirror, it's absolutely furious.
The Doctor This is your power source and feeble though it is, I can use it to blow this whole room if I see one thing that I don't like. And that includes karaoke and mime, so take no chances.
The Doctor I need clothes, that's what I need. And a big, long scarf. No, no, move on from that, it looked stupid.
The Doctor So who is it?
The Doctor [the previous incarnation of The Doctor speaks through Clara's phone] Is that The Doctor?
The Doctor Is that The Doctor?
Clara Yes.
The Doctor You are a broom. Question, you take a broom, you replace the handle, and then later you replace the brush. And you do that over and over again. Is it still the same broom?
The Doctor I hate being wrong in public, everybody forget that happened.
Madame Vastra Jenny and I are married, yet, for appearances' sake, we maintain a pretense in public that she is my maid.
Jenny Doesn't exactly explain why I'm pouring tea for you in private.
Madame Vastra Hush, now.
Jenny Good pretense, isn't it?
Inspector Gregson Well... It just laid an egg.
Madame Vastra It dropped a blue box marked police out of its mouth, your grasp on biology troubles me.
Clara You've redecorated.
The Doctor Yes.
Clara I don't like it.
The Doctor Not entirely convinced myself. I think there should be more round things on the walls. I used to have lots of round things. I wonder where I put them?
The Doctor [holding menu] Ah, no sausages. And there's no pictures, either. Do you have a children's menu? Any specials?
Waiter [scanning The Doctor] Liver.
The Doctor I don't like liver.
Waiter Spleen. Brain stem. Eyes.
Clara Hmm... Is there a lot of demand for those?
The Doctor I don't think that's what's on the menu. I think we are the menu.
Waiter [scanning Clara] Lungs. Skin.
Clara [trying to reach the sonic screwdriver with her feet] I think I can just about reach it.
The Doctor It's at times like this I miss Amy.
Clara Who?
Madame Vastra Is it choking?
Jenny There seems to be something lodged in its throat.
Inspector Gregson Well, how could it time-travel?
Madame Vastra I don't know. Perhaps it was something it ate.
[dinosaur spits out the Tardis]
Clara Marcus Aurelius, Roman Emperor, last of the Five Good and stoic philosopher.
Madame Vastra Superlative bass guitarist. The Doctor really knows how to put a band together.
Clara And the only pin-up I ever had on my wall when I was 15, only one I ever had.
The Doctor Hello? Hello, are you the manager? I demand to speak to the manager!
Clara This is not a real restaurant, is it?
The Doctor Well, it's more a sort of an automated organ collection station for the unwary diner. Sweeney Todd without the pies.
Half-Face Man Where is another one?
Clara I don't know, but I know where he would be, where he will always be. If The Doctor is still The Doctor, he will at my back.
The Doctor [disoriented] Oh you remember, uh...
[points to a disheveled Clara stumbling out of the Tardis]
The Doctor Thingy. The, uh... The not... The not-me one. The asking-questions one. Names, not my area.
Clara Clara!
The Doctor It might be Clara, it might not be. It's a lottery.
Clara It is Clara!
The Doctor Well, I'm not ruling it out.
The Doctor It's simply misunderstandable to me. I don't know what it is. Who invented this room?
Clara Doctor, please, you have to lie down.
The Doctor It doesn't make any sense. Look, it's only got a bed in it. Why is there only a bed in it?
Clara Because it's a bedroom, it's for sleeping in.
The Doctor Okay, what do you do when you're awake?
Jenny You leave the room.
The Doctor [looking in a mirror] Why did I chose this face?
[last lines]
Missy Welcome to Heaven!
The Doctor You realize, of course, one of us is lying about our basic programming?
Half-Face Man Yes.
The Doctor And I think we both know who that is.
Missy He can be very mean sometimes. Except to me, of course. Because he loves me so much. I do like his new accent, though. I think I might keep it.
The Doctor What do you all have for brains? Pudding?
The Doctor [holds a silver plate up so both The Doctor and the half-faced man can see themselves] You probably can't even remember where you got that face from.
Half-Face Man Self-destruction is against my basic programming.
The Doctor Murder is against mine!
The Doctor [to Half-face Man] You're out of your depth, sir. Never try and control a control freak.
Clara I am not a control freak!
The Doctor Yes Ma'am.
Jenny We've got the Paternoster Irregulars out in force. If anyone can find him, they can. Meanwhile, Madam Vastra is slightly occupied by the Conk-Singleton forgery case and is having the Camberwell child-poisoner for dinner.
Clara For dinner?
Jenny After she's finished interrogating him. Probably best to stay out of the larder. It'll get a bit noisy in there later.
The Doctor [to carriage driver] Halt! Sorry, I'm going to have to relieve you of your pet.
Cabbie You're what?
The Doctor Sorry, I was talking to the horse.
[frees horse from reins]
Alf It's not real, of course.
Elsie What is it, then?
Alf The government.
Elsie The government?
Alf Yeah, up to their usual tricks.
Elsie It's a dinosaur, Alf. A real dinosaur.
Alf I wouldn't put it past them.
Madame Vastra I wear a veil to keep from view what many are pleased to call my disfigurement. I do not wear it as a courtesy to such people, but as a judgment on the quality of their hearts.
Clara Are you judging me?
Madame Vastra The Doctor regenerated in your presence. The young man disappeared, the veil lifted. He trusted you. Are you judging him?
The Doctor [Running across the rooftops, trying to get the dinosaur's attention] Oi! Big sexy woman! Oi!
Half-Face Man The restaurant is closed.
