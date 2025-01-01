The DoctorBecause I think it's going to be a whopper, and I think you might be scared. And however scared you are, Clara, the man you are with right now, the man I hope you are with, believe me, he is more scared than anything you can imagine right now and he, he needs you.
The DoctorClara, please, hey, for me, help him. Go on. And don't be afraid. Goodbye, Clara. Miss ya.
The DoctorIt's good I'm Scottish. I'm Scottish. I am... Scottish. I can complain about things, I can really complain about things now.
The Doctor[points to his eyebrows]Look at the eyebrows! These are attack eyebrows. You could take bottle tops off with these!
Madame VastraI wear a veil to keep from view what many are pleased to call my disfigurement. I do not wear it as a courtesy to such people, but as a judgement on the quality of their hearts.
The DoctorI'm the Doctor. I've lived for over two thousand years, and not all of them were good. I've made many mistakes, and it's about time that I did something about that. Clara, I'm not your boyfriend.
The DoctorI wasn't. I didn't need to. That was me talking. You can't see me, can you? You look at me, and you can't see me. Have you any idea what that's like? I'm not on the phone, I'm right here, standing in front of you. Please, just, just see me.
The DoctorThis is more important than your egomania!
JennyWe've got the Paternoster Irregulars out in force. If anyone can find him, they can. Meanwhile, Madam Vastra is slightly occupied by the Conk-Singleton forgery case and is having the Camberwell child-poisoner for dinner.