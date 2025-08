Marilyn called herself the black Lou Gehrig. Most of you know what that means. But some of Marilyn's younger friends might appreciate knowing that LOu Gehrig was a baseball player for the New York Yankees. He played in a record 2,130 straight games over 17 seasons until ALS forced him to reture. He bud farewell to his fans and teammates by saying, "I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth." What he meant was that although adversity had weakened his body, it had strengthened his connection to those around him.