Keith Michaels The problem is with the daughter; she's sort of a paper-thin, you know? She's a good daughter, she's a good student, there's no flaws, nothing needs to be fixed.

Karen Gabney So? The father needs to be fixed.

Keith Michaels Which is what makes him an interesting character. And in reaction to that I think that maybe the daughter should be, uh...

[stammers]

Keith Michaels libidinous, spoiled, sexually manipulative, you know, more like...

[stammers]

Keith Michaels so many interesting characters.

Karen Gabney Like me? You were going to say me.

Keith Michaels Not at all.