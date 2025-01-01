Menu
Bang Bang Baby Movie Quotes

Stepphy Holliday Gord, have you ever been to New York City?
Gord New York City... yeah, sure. When I was young I crossed the border and hitched my way to Manhattan. Tried to make my way as a hand model. People always said I had such lovely hands.
Stepphy Holliday Why'd you come back?
Gord I'll say this for dreams Stepphy: they never really do come true, best not to have 'em. Avoid the heartbreak.
