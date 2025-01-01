Menu
Keith Movie Quotes

Keith Movie Quotes

Keith I had it all figured out, so I cut out early? Who cares? It's probably a good thing. Life sucks, anyway. Then I met you, and it got weird. And you were so amazing. And I...
Natalie What? What?
Keith I just wanted a little more time. So all in all, I'd say you're the worst thing that's ever happened to me. Goodbye, partner.
Keith What's the rush? We're here in a yellow truck, a road ahead of us and nothing but opportunities.
Keith Wake up, Natalie. Don't you see what happened here? You had a beautiful life, and I had shit. I hated your guts. I wanted to take you down, I wanted to make you as miserable as I am, and that is exactly what I did. Now, how's that for a goodbye?
Natalie Pretty lame.
Keith Face it, Anderson, I screwed you. I screwed you big time.
Natalie So you screwed me. So what? Me? I made love to you.
Natalie Fuck you.
Keith You just did, partner.
Natalie I don't... I don't care where you're gonna be next year. I don't care if you're crazy. God, I just know I wanna be with you. I don't understand what you're doing. It seems so pointless, I mean everything... It just seems pointless but when I'm with you it's different. I don't know why.
Keith [spills liquid on chem table] Ohh, God.
Natalie Be careful, would you?
Keith Am I gonna be in trouble for that? Are you gonna punish me for this?
Natalie I might have to.
Keith 'Cause you know how I feel about all that stuff.
Natalie Look, partner, you know the deal.
Keith But those spiky heels really hurt me.
Natalie Keith, you've been a bad boy and now you gonna pay the price.
[Keith groans]
Natalie [looking at the people sharing their chem lab table who are staring] Do you mind?
Keith So you don't remember.
Natalie What?
Keith Well, I sit behind you in the sixth grade play, you were the princess and I was Russian Soldier #3.
Natalie Don't remember that.
Keith Of course not. A princess never remembers the little people.
Natalie Excuse me while I cry for you.
Keith [after he kisses Natalie] We should probably leave.
Natalie Yeah.
Keith We're lab partners.
Natalie Yeah.
Keith This is strictly a lab partnership.
Natalie Absolutely.
Keith And Walter would be very, very upset right now.
Natalie [Just after Keith stops his truck from going over the edge of the cliff] What the hell was that? You crazy? You don't do shit like that! You could get yourself killed!
Keith Not to mention what would have happened to my truck.
Natalie I'm staying with you until you leave. I don't care how much time we have. Get that you stupid jerk.
Natalie You don't care what people think. You're just... you.
Keith I've been thinking about what you said, about that concrete goal.
Alan Ascher And?
Keith I think I've nailed it. I feel really good about this one, Al.
Alan Ascher Lay it on me.
Keith It's a girl.
Alan Ascher Cool. What's she like?
Keith You know. Smart, beautiful, popular. A classic TGFY. Too Good For You, Al.
Alan Ascher But not for you?
Keith Well, I'm sorta outside the whole high school food chain at this point, wouldn't you say?
Alan Ascher So, are you gonna ask her out?
Keith Ask her out? No, bad idea, no. I mean, where's the theraputic value in that?
Alan Ascher So, what's the plan?
Keith Simple, I'm gonna have fun with her.
Keith What are we doing? Really.
Natalie This is the goodbye scene.
Keith Let's not. Okay?
Natalie Where you been the last two weeks?
Keith "Last two weeks?" What, do you come here every day?
Natalie Why didn't you tell me?
Keith Everybody bites it sooner or later. I'm just in the AP class, ahead of the game.
Natalie Always the joke.
Keith Al says it's a phase. It'll stop soon, but hey, at least it wasn't about the sympathy for the sick kid.
Natalie That's not fair.
Keith Is Duke fair? Is Europe fair? At this rate I won't even make it to London, Ontario. Is that fair? Bowling, that's what I get. Bowling.
Office Lady Can I help you?
Natalie Oh, we're just, uh, waiting for Mr. Richardson. He said he had to finish a phone call.
Office Lady [skeptically] Okay.
Keith [as soon as the office lady closes the door] Goddamn that Richardson!
Natalie Yeah! Who does he think he is? That little monkey!
Keith I'm sick of this shit! You know what, baby? We're going straight to the top! We're getting his little monkey-ass fired!
Keith I've never lied in this far, and I'm not gonna start now.
Keith [Keith shows up out of the blue in chemistry class] Four test tubes, three beakers, and a bunsen burner.
Mr. Miles Yeah, okay, everything seems to be in order. Keys?
[Keith hands him his key]
Mr. Miles Natalie? Key?
[Natalie hands him her key]
Keith The end of chemistry as we know it.
Natalie You're such a goddamn glib little actor! As far as I'm concerned, this is a really chicken shit goodbye!
[Natalie storms out of the room]
Keith Don't worry, Walter, she was addressing her remarks to me.
Natalie In case you haven't heard: picnics - they usually take place outdoors.
Keith Oh, is that what it says in the officaial picnic rulebook?
Keith [to Walter Miles] I'll whip her into shape.
Natalie [to Keith] Who the hell do you think you are?
Keith Who do YOU think I am?
[Unhappy with Keith as a chemistry lab partner, Natalie speaks to the teacher]
Mr. Miles Keith is actually pretty sharp when he applies himself.
Natalie Okay, but we kinda...
Mr. Miles ...lack Chemistry?
Natalie Yeah.
Mr. Miles Try to make it work, okay?
[Natalie heads to the door. She just gets to it when Keith appears before the teacher as well]
Keith About this Natalie Anderson thing: Walter, she's a complete anal-compulsive control freak. How do you expect me to work with that?
Keith Do you think our check is ready? I-I know, pumpkin love; you know I'm pissed off, too. Can you believe this shit? It's been three months since that accident. The nerve.
Natalie Did you want to go over?
Keith I wasn't even close.
Natalie Yes you were.
Keith You don't know how 'close' is.
Natalie Are you crazy? You don't do shit like that! You could get yourself killed!
Keith Not to mention what would've happened to my truck.
