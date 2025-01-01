KeithI had it all figured out, so I cut out early? Who cares? It's probably a good thing. Life sucks, anyway. Then I met you, and it got weird. And you were so amazing. And I...
NatalieWhat? What?
KeithI just wanted a little more time. So all in all, I'd say you're the worst thing that's ever happened to me. Goodbye, partner.
KeithWhat's the rush? We're here in a yellow truck, a road ahead of us and nothing but opportunities.
KeithWake up, Natalie. Don't you see what happened here? You had a beautiful life, and I had shit. I hated your guts. I wanted to take you down, I wanted to make you as miserable as I am, and that is exactly what I did. Now, how's that for a goodbye?
NataliePretty lame.
KeithFace it, Anderson, I screwed you. I screwed you big time.
NatalieSo you screwed me. So what? Me? I made love to you.
NatalieI don't... I don't care where you're gonna be next year. I don't care if you're crazy. God, I just know I wanna be with you. I don't understand what you're doing. It seems so pointless, I mean everything... It just seems pointless but when I'm with you it's different. I don't know why.