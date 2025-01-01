Menu
Slackers Movie Quotes

Freakin' Hobo I'm not gonna eat that shit, you fuckin' retard.
Ethan No one calls me a retard, ya FREAKIN' HOBO!
Ethan [singing] I love you but, I hate you, which brings to mind, how much I love you. We could have worked this out you know, in a little room, in a little locked room. I'm sorry you had to settle for Dave, the one-dimensional man. He's filed under "Cocksucker" in my little black book. Sweetness can rot your teeth. Bittersweet, cacophony. But you hold the key, you hold the key, to my little locked room. You hold the key, you hold the key, to my little locked whoa-ooh-oh-oh. Please let... me... out soon. I luh you.
Jeff We have been getting screwed by the system. The system that forces us guys to like girls. All right? We're getting pushed into this. What if we just take the girls out of it? We can have our own system, it's a counter-system. And then, you do things together, you swim, you row, you... boat, you eat, you stink. We can just be guys! You can have sex, you can do it, you know, many guys at a time, but it's not gay.
Ethan You're smart. I like you. I'll probably give you a nickname.
Ethan [singing] I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I'm the kind of guy who will, not insist that you go on the Pi-ill, I'm cool with splitting the bi-ill, and I'll kill who you want me to KILL! And you can smack my bottom, I don't got no condoms, we've got a lot in common, you and me. Don't you see, don't you see, d-d-d-d-don't you see, my heart is bea-beat-ing, t-t-ting, t-t-t-t-t-t-t-OH! Angela! Oh how I need you so. Cause your eyes are like two shining blue rockets in the night, come to take me away, come abduct me, or maybe you won't, and you'll wake up when I cry, and don't let me hurt you, just by accident, I probably won't, but just in case I do, maybe - AH! Fudge.
Valerie Patton I love to suck cock. And I arrange flowers.
Mrs. Van Graaf [after exposing her large breasts to get a sponge bath] Kiss my nipple, honey.
Dave [to himself] FUCK! How am I a whore?
Ethan They call me Cool Ethan. I live in Heineraker Hall.
Dave Alright - cool.
Singing Waiter When I say happy, you say birthday! Happy!
Dave Dave, Jeff, Sam: Birthday!
Dave Dave, Jeff, Sam: Happy!
Dave Dave, Jeff, Sam: Birthday!
Singing Waiter When I say birthday, you say party! Birthday!
Dave Dave, Jeff, Sam: Party!
Sam Why don't you watch where you're going, you skanky-ass bi-atch.
Girl at Trendy Club [slaps Sam] Cocksucker.
Sam Slut.
Girl at Trendy Club Buttwipe.
Sam Hoe.
Girl at Trendy Club Monkey boy.
[Sam flexes his pecs]
Girl at Trendy Club OH!
Ethan I had a nickname for you! You wanna know what it was? I'm not going to tell you. All right, it was "Laser."
Angela You are a child and you are manipulative and even worse... you're a whore.
Dave I am not a whore.
Dave [talking to himself] A whore? How am I a whore?
Reanna Remember what I always say, show the boobs and work the ass.
Angela I have no boobs.
Reanna You're right, well just work the ass.
Airborne Express Driver I was in Desert Storm!
Dave I'm a commercial airline pilot.
Hot Twin #1 Yeah, whatever.
Dave No, I'm a commercial airline pilot.
Hot Twin #1 Ha, ha.
Dave I, ladies, am a professional... commercial... airline... pilot.
Hot Twin #1 Cool!
Hot Twin #2 Cool!
Hot Twin #1 Is he a pilot too?
Jeff FBI. I get the ugly one.
Ethan The dirty old whore told me to do it!
Head T.A. Philip Eyes on my own paper, eyes on my own paper. Joe Shmo has no answers for you.
Ethan He's in my seat.
Head T.A. Philip Yeah... and we're grown-ups. We don't argue over seats. Now go sit over there. There are plenty of empty seats there.
Dave It was my fate to meet her.
Jeff But it wasn't your fate to be with her. Unfortunately, my friend, fate has a different plan for you. You will grow up, go out into the world. You'll forget all about the things that happened here. Ethan, Angela... the shit we pulled. Those hookers that we thought were girls. And you're going to go out there and no-one - no-one can shoot you down because a woman one time stepped on your heart and left a scar in its wake. That is your fate, Dave. Just as it is my fate to some day become shogun.
Ethan Dave! Fudge!
Jeff One... two... three... four hard nipples
Stoned Test Taker Look, I'm pretty sure I'm in the wrong class but I got to say that was beautiful.
[claps]
Angry Neighbor [when Ethan keeps singing in the night] Hey, New Wave boy! Shut the fuck up!
Dave I brought you coffee.
Ethan I don't touch that stuff.
Dave Can I come in?
Ethan No. No one comes into Ethan's room. Ethan's rules.
Dave What's that smell?
Ethan Maybe it's the smell of your ass getting kicked out of school.
Ethan I have copies! I'm not afraid to expel you!
Jeff Yoo-hoo, it's Steve Pasternack, looking for Angela! Angela, please!
Reanna Do I fucking know you?
Jeff Uh, I lent Angela my notebook, because I take such world "famous" notes. So I was wondering if I could... are you busy with something?
Reanna Yeah. I was masturbating.
Jeff Heh. Hoo! Masturbating. In the dorms. Well, that's what you get when you go to art school.
Sam You know what, boys? Why don't you just let me take care of it. You treat a hot girl like dirt, and she'll stick to you like mud.
Ethan What would me say?
Mr. Leonard Good afternoon, Mr. Dulles.
Dave Call me Jack.
Mr. Leonard But is says here your first name is Ethan?
Dave Nah, just call me Jack.
Mr. Leonard All right, Jack. If you could describe yourself in one word, what would it be?
Dave Hmmm, I'd have to say... slave to the freaky ass booty.
Mr. Leonard That's more then one word.
Ethan Angela? Weird!
Angela Ethan? What are you doing here?
Ethan Well, I'm in the food service industry, and I like bums, so it's kinda my duty.
Ethan I just need a woman's POV on the whole "sitch"
Ethan I want to make sure that you and I are best friends - "gnome" matter what.
Angela Ethan, that's a troll.
Ethan "Gnome", it's not.
Ethan You are so awesome, your room is so awesome, your phone is kick-ass, and you know what? I love you.
Ethan There goes Dave the Liar, I eff-ed his old girlfriend!
Sam I have something to say to you... and I think that it's important that I say it out of the cage.
Angela Ethan, what is this, is this a hair doll?
Ethan I didn't make that! It fell out of your hair that way!
Sam Professor Markoe! Thank God you're here! I was hit by a truck today.
Professor Markoe Well, you alright?
Head T.A. Philip Head T.A. Philip, Bruna, the Office Manager: He was hit by a truck!
