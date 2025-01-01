Young Nathan What papa, what?

Civilization. Without it, we might as well be living in pens, throwing our feces. Masturbating in public. Sniffing the red swollen female rump.

[interrupting]

Your adopted father and I whisked you away from the life that most certainly would have been one of degradation, alcoholism... Your part of the bargain is to never wallow in the filth of instinct. Any dumb animal can do that.