Kinoafisha Films Human Nature Human Nature Movie Quotes

Human Nature Movie Quotes

Nathan Bronfman What is love anyway? From my new vantage point, I realize that love is nothing more than a messy conglomeration of need, desperation, fear of death and insecurity about penis size.
Puff I'm an ape, mother. Apes don't drop lines.
Puff Words are evil. Are they not evil, these words we use? Hmm? Does anyone know the definition of simultagnosia? I meant to look it up before Lila saved me.
Nathan Bronfman The inability to perceive elements as a component of a whole.
Puff Thank you, thank you. My pleasure. Don't mention it. Good to see you again. Stop!
Puff My name is Puff. I am a perfect gentleman.
Puff Mother...
Puff's Mother Yes, Derek?
Puff It's a pleasure to meet you mother, but I'm an ape, like dad was, and I have to go back into the woods now... forever.
Puff Apes don't assasinate their presidents, gentlemen!
Louise I fall in love with a man - his mind, period.
Lila Jute There's a limit.
Louise No, period. End of sentence. End of paragraph. Close the book, we're done. Give me a man with intellect... I could care less about the packaging. You don't fuck the packaging.
Lila Jute Yeah you do.
Louise You fuck the mind, Lila, you fuck the mind. Period. Close the book, end the sentence, close the whatever.
Gabrielle You must choose. It is like that movie "Sofie's Choice" only it is Nathan's choice. Do you know that movie, "Sofie's Choice"? It is like that. Only it is this.
Nathan's Father A single chromosome separates us. Do you know what truly separates us?
Young Nathan What papa, what?
Nathan's Father Civilization. Without it, we might as well be living in pens, throwing our feces. Masturbating in public. Sniffing the red swollen female rump.
Nathan's Mother [interrupting] Your adopted father and I whisked you away from the life that most certainly would have been one of degradation, alcoholism... Your part of the bargain is to never wallow in the filth of instinct. Any dumb animal can do that.
Puff [...] There is indeed a Paradise Lost. Human beings have become so enamored of their intellectual prowess that they forgot to look to the Earth as a teacher. This is hubris, my friends!
Nathan Bronfman Remember, when in doubt, don't ever do what you really want to do.
Lila Jute That's the key.
Puff Words are evil!
[first lines]
Lila Jute I'm *not* sorry.
Puff I *am* sorry.
Nathan Bronfman I don't even know what sorry means anymore.
Nathan Bronfman Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.
Bistro Waitress [has just been groped] So will that be all?
[last lines]
Gabrielle You remind me so much of Nathan.
Puff Like father, like son.
Gabrielle Plus, so much of my little mongrel doggy.
Puff woof! Let's go eat, I'm starving.
Gabrielle French?
Puff Yes.
Young Lila Jute By the time I was twenty, I looked like an ape!
Nathan Bronfman Fuck Humanity was a delightful read.
Lila Jute Thank you so much. Yes, I'm a real animal lover.
Nathan Bronfman Oh? I - I work with animals.
Lila Jute Oh.
Nathan Bronfman Yes, right now I'm... teaching mice... well...
[chuckles]
Nathan Bronfman table manners... to be candid
Lila Jute [dreamily narrating in rhyme] Look at all the hair... everywhere... everywhere! From the possum to the wood chuck to the cuddly old bear. I used to be embarrassed of hair... not fit to caress it. Now I'm so sure it's a blessing, I have no need of dressing.
[sings:]
Lila Jute I once thought God to be a creature diabolical / He gave the nod to every follicle / Head to my baby toe...
Gabrielle [as new super-selfconfident Lila bursts in] This is Lee-la?
Lila Jute Yes, this is Lee-la! Cunt! American and proud of it!
