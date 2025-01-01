LouiseYou fuck the mind, Lila, you fuck the mind. Period. Close the book, end the sentence, close the whatever.
GabrielleYou must choose. It is like that movie "Sofie's Choice" only it is Nathan's choice. Do you know that movie, "Sofie's Choice"? It is like that. Only it is this.
Nathan's FatherA single chromosome separates us. Do you know what truly separates us?
Young NathanWhat papa, what?
Nathan's FatherCivilization. Without it, we might as well be living in pens, throwing our feces. Masturbating in public. Sniffing the red swollen female rump.
Nathan's Mother[interrupting]Your adopted father and I whisked you away from the life that most certainly would have been one of degradation, alcoholism... Your part of the bargain is to never wallow in the filth of instinct. Any dumb animal can do that.
Puff[...]There is indeed a Paradise Lost. Human beings have become so enamored of their intellectual prowess that they forgot to look to the Earth as a teacher. This is hubris, my friends!
Nathan BronfmanRemember, when in doubt, don't ever do what you really want to do.
Lila Jute[dreamily narrating in rhyme] Look at all the hair... everywhere... everywhere! From the possum to the wood chuck to the cuddly old bear. I used to be embarrassed of hair... not fit to caress it. Now I'm so sure it's a blessing, I have no need of dressing.
[sings:]
Lila JuteI once thought God to be a creature diabolical / He gave the nod to every follicle / Head to my baby toe...
Gabrielle[as new super-selfconfident Lila bursts in] This is Lee-la?
Lila JuteYes, this is Lee-la! Cunt! American and proud of it!