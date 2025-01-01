Tom RipleyI'm a creation. A gifted improviser. I lack your conscience and when I was young that troubled me. It no longer does. I don't worry about being caught because I don't believe anyone is watching. The world is not a poorer place because those people are dead. It's one less car on the road. It's a little less noise and menace. You were brave today. You put some money away for your family. That's all.
Tom RipleyI want you to call the man who sent you here. I want you to tell him you got a very long look at the two of us, we were definitely not the people on the train. Do you understand? If you do that, you do it convincingly, you walk out of here, we give you half a million dollars, okay? If you don't do it convincingly, I take you out back, and I run my fucking tractor over your head the rest of the day. Okay?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom RipleyYou're not planning on singing me through the door, are you?
Tom RipleyNo, because it's not a Carregio, it's a *Correggio*. Just like it's not tacco but *ta-a-cco*. Not pasto but *pasta*, see? Your entire education comes from classic car magazine and you dress like you're on a condom run for the mob. By the way, it isn't a Correggio, it's a fake Rembrandt and until you know that, you're not coming in with me.
ReevesIt's him. Now he usually wears those 'orrible gold rimmed glasses and a great big fuck off Russian furry hat. You know, they had to kill three bears to make that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ReevesWell, I learnt that once a week, regular as clockwork, he visits the zoo. He always ends up in the insect room. Well, that's where his real friends are, you know, bugs, creepy crawlies, slimey fucking things just like himself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ReevesWell... you can't just go around killing people... Even bastards have friends...