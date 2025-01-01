Menu
Ripley's Game Movie Quotes

Tom Ripley I'm a creation. A gifted improviser. I lack your conscience and when I was young that troubled me. It no longer does. I don't worry about being caught because I don't believe anyone is watching. The world is not a poorer place because those people are dead. It's one less car on the road. It's a little less noise and menace. You were brave today. You put some money away for your family. That's all.
Jonathan Trevanny If you lack my conscience, why did you help me on the train?
Tom Ripley I don't know, but it doesn't surprise me. The one thing I know is we're constantly being born.
Jonathan Trevanny Oh, hi. You're here, then. Excellent. We were hoping you'd come.
Tom Ripley Why?
Jonathan Trevanny Well, to... to add spice to the evening.
Tom Ripley Meaning?
Jonathan Trevanny You're a bit of a local personality.
Tom Ripley Meaning?
Jonathan Trevanny People have heard about you.
Tom Ripley Meaning?
Jonathan Trevanny Nothing. Just... nothing.
Tom Ripley Hold my watch, because if it breaks I'll kill everyone on this train.
Tom Ripley You know the most interesting thing about doing something terrible? After a few days, you can't even remember it.
Jonathan Trevanny Are you scared?
Tom Ripley No,
[pause, still calmly]
Tom Ripley I am fucking terrified.
Tom Ripley I want you to call the man who sent you here. I want you to tell him you got a very long look at the two of us, we were definitely not the people on the train. Do you understand? If you do that, you do it convincingly, you walk out of here, we give you half a million dollars, okay? If you don't do it convincingly, I take you out back, and I run my fucking tractor over your head the rest of the day. Okay?
Tom Ripley You're not planning on singing me through the door, are you?
Reeves I've got the Carregio in here.
Tom Ripley Well, you're not coming in.
Reeves I'm fucking coming in.
Tom Ripley No, because it's not a Carregio, it's a *Correggio*. Just like it's not tacco but *ta-a-cco*. Not pasto but *pasta*, see? Your entire education comes from classic car magazine and you dress like you're on a condom run for the mob. By the way, it isn't a Correggio, it's a fake Rembrandt and until you know that, you're not coming in with me.
Reeves Don't fuck me over here, pratt.
Tom Ripley Don't threaten me. I'm not the one wearing an ear ring.
Jonathan Trevanny One of them's still alive.
Tom Ripley How do you know?
Jonathan Trevanny Well, I heard it on the world news.
Tom Ripley Jesus. I always figured you for a talk radio man. Okay, well, I guess I didn't strangle him long enough. It's not like a garrote comes with a manual.
Jonathan Trevanny Ah, one of them got a very, very good look at me.
Tom Ripley Jonathan, that's the first rule of the game. Don't ever worry about anything you can't control, ever. Anyway, I don't think they can trace us here and if they get close, I'll let you know.
Jonathan Trevanny What about my family? I'm just worried about my family.
Tom Ripley Well, don't worry. If they come for anyone, they'll come for me. I think these Balkan types tend to take strangling quite personally.
Jonathan Trevanny I've just never been the sort of person to get away with things. At school, other kids got away with all sorts. But not me. I always got caught.
Tom Ripley You know why you got caught?
Jonathan Trevanny Why?
Tom Ripley Because you didn't think of just killing your teachers.
Tom Ripley It never used to be so crowded in first class.
Luisa Harari He's got leukaemia.
Tom Ripley Is drunken pomposity a symptom?
Luisa Harari No. He's just English.
Tom Ripley She's the best cook in the Veneto.
Reeves I'll bet she is. But eggs is eggs.
Reeves It's him. Now he usually wears those 'orrible gold rimmed glasses and a great big fuck off Russian furry hat. You know, they had to kill three bears to make that.
Reeves Well, I learnt that once a week, regular as clockwork, he visits the zoo. He always ends up in the insect room. Well, that's where his real friends are, you know, bugs, creepy crawlies, slimey fucking things just like himself.
Reeves Well... you can't just go around killing people... Even bastards have friends...
Reeves ...even dead bastards
Reeves [tucking into eggs] Mmmm, exquisito!
