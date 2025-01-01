Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Aberdeen
Aberdeen Movie Quotes
Aberdeen Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Kairo 'Kaisa' Heller
Fine, call security. Fucking Bitch, d'ya know that?
[puts middle finger up at her]
Airline Stewardess
Is that supposed to be a threat?
Kairo 'Kaisa' Heller
Err, no, no. It's an index finger you dimwit, but that
[shows a fist]
Kairo 'Kaisa' Heller
... that's a fist. But not for hitting... for fist-fucking tight arsed pussies like your good self!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tomas
Young girls are supposed to lose their virginity. It happens to a lot of nice people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Lena Headey
Nina Andresen
Stellan Skarsgard
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree