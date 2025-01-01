Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Gentlemen Don't Eat Poets
Gentlemen Don't Eat Poets Movie Quotes
Gentlemen Don't Eat Poets Movie Quotes
Lady Giblet
It will be assumed that a man who could stumble across a dead body and feed it to his pigs is a man who could kill. We tend to lose the fine distinction when it comes to such things.
Sir Edward Cleghorn
You can't go around telling people dinosaurs were birds. They've been reptiles since Darwin was a boy.
Fledge
He wanted me to light his lamp.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
John Mills
Sting
