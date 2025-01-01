Menu
Inferno Movie Quotes

Inferno Movie Quotes

Robert Langdon [direct] The greatest sins in human history have been committed in the name of love.
[shaking head]
Robert Langdon No one will look on this act and call it love.
Sienna Brooks [resigned] They'll be alive. What does it matter what they say about us?
Harry Sims Young people are disappointing. I find they become tolerable around 35.
Bertrand Zobrist Everything before you is just... an idea. Now it's real. "Love awakens the soul to act."
Sienna Brooks That's not fair. Quoting Dante to me. But it's "beauty" not "love."
Bertrand Zobrist We keep attacking our own environment. There have been five major extinctions in the Earth's history - and unless we take bold, immediate action - the sixth extinction - will be our own. We're a minute to midnight.
Robert Langdon We met?
Sienna Brooks Sorry, that's not quite fair. I was 9 years old at the time.
Robert Langdon Wait, wait, 9, 9 years old?
Sienna Brooks I was crazy about puzzles. And I liked your books. Maybe not Lost Language of Ideograms. But the others.
Robert Langdon Okay.
Sienna Brooks I read them all.
Robert Langdon What a weird kid.
Sienna Brooks I was, actually.
Robert Langdon Did I say that out loud?
Sienna Brooks You did.
Robert Langdon I'm sorry, this is Sienna... my niece.
Marta Alvarez You're in Italy, Professor. You don't have to say "niece."
Robert Langdon Robert Langdon, Sienna Brooks: No.
Robert Langdon There are too many of us down here. You won't get to that bag before we do.
Sienna Brooks No. But I can make sure it breaks.
Robert Langdon [protesting] Come on. Don't-don't do this, Sienna, don't. You'll be murdering innocents.
Sienna Brooks [bluntly] Yes, people will die, a lot of them, but the crisis will be averted. It's what nature demands. The problem won't just be slowed down, it'll be solved. Permanently.
Robert Langdon [aghast] Killing billions to save lives? That's the logic of tyrants.
Sienna Brooks [preaching] For a greater good, humanity...
Robert Langdon [mortified] Genius does not come with extra rights.
Sienna Brooks [agitated] No, it comes with the responsibility to take action when others won't.
Robert Langdon [exasperated] You wanna do something? Fine. Then scream at the top of your lungs and invent and lead!
Sienna Brooks [appealing] If you love humanity, if you love this planet, you'd do anything to save it.
Harry Sims [kills a man and covers up the evidence] Not my best work. But it'll do for the Italians.
Bertrand Zobrist Nothing changes behavior like pain.
Sienna Brooks You lied to me when you asked for my help.
Robert Langdon Well, technically, I withheld.
[first lines]
Bertrand Zobrist [on TV] It took the Earth's population 100,000 years to reach a billion people. And then just 100 more to reach two billion.
Sienna Brooks Questions are important. It'll help you recover.
Robert Langdon Can I ask you for a cup of, uh... it-it's... it's, um... well, it... it's brown and it's hot, and people drink it in the morning for energy. Uh...
Sienna Brooks Tea?
Robert Langdon Tea. No! The other one.
Sienna Brooks Coffee.
Robert Langdon Coffee! Could I have a cup of coffee?
Robert Langdon But I need a copy of the book.
Sienna Brooks Copy of the book? That's quaint.
[waves a smart phone]
Sienna Brooks I use Google.
Robert Langdon You afraid of heights?
Sienna Brooks A little.
Robert Langdon I'm uncomfortable in tight spaces. So don't look down. Or do. I can never remember which.
Robert Langdon In the Palazzo's Hall of Five Hundred, there's a famous mural: Giorgio Vasari's "Battle of Marciano". Near the top of the mural is a coded message. It's one of the art world's most famous puzzles.
Sienna Brooks And what's the message?
Robert Langdon Cerca trova. "Seek and find". And at the hospital, I kept saying I was sorry...
Sienna Brooks Very sorry. Over and over.
Robert Langdon Well, maybe that's not what I meant. The name of the artist, Vasari. I-I could have been saying "Vasari".
Sienna Brooks That's good. You seem clearer.
Robert Langdon Yeah. I-I am.
Sienna Brooks What's your middle name?
Robert Langdon [dodging] Well, I-I am. I am.
Robert Langdon Zobrist is dead, but if his plague is real, then this map, it's a trail he has left so someone can find it.
Sienna Brooks Who?
Robert Langdon Well, someone who believes the same as he does.
Sienna Brooks And that's why you have it?
Robert Langdon Well, I don't remember ever meeting Zobrist.
Sienna Brooks Why didn't you tell me about Ignazio?
Robert Langdon Would you have helped me if you knew I was a thief?
Sienna Brooks You called him a murderer. A psychopath.
Robert Langdon What?
Sienna Brooks But history will call us saviors.
Robert Langdon Oh, my god. Oh, my god.
Sienna Brooks I'm not afraid to act, Robert. But doing nothing terrifies me.
Robert Langdon The path and-and the pointer, he left that all for you. Zobrist. You knew him?
Sienna Brooks Knew him? I loved him. You're wearing his suit.
Robert Langdon [believing he's in a hospital in Boston] What am I doing in Florence? That's il Duomo. That... that's the Palazzo Vecchio, isn't it?
Sienna Brooks Why was someone shooting at you?
Robert Langdon I don't know.
Sienna Brooks Also, when you came into the E.R., you were mumbling something over and over.
[playing a recording on her phone]
Robert Langdon Very sorry. Very sorry. Very, very sorry.
[she turns the recording off]
Robert Langdon "Very sorry"?
Sienna Brooks Do you have any idea why you'd be saying this?
Robert Langdon No.
Sienna Brooks Why was someone shooting at you?
Robert Langdon You can keep asking me these questions, lady, but I'm not gonna know the answers!
Professor (Istanbul) For what did Zobrist die?
Sienna Brooks That others may live. I've come very far to make sure nothing interferes. The delivery system we designed will discharge the viral agent by midnight tonight. But there are others who are on their way to stop it. I need to find it before they do and trigger an explosion to ensure its release.
Professor (Istanbul) How do we help?
Robert Langdon [trying to solve an anagram] V, R, O. Got... gotta re-arrange these letters. Over, code, covered, cat. God, I used to be good at this.
Sienna Brooks Cerca trova. It's Italian. It means "seek and find".
Robert Langdon Cerca trova? Yes! I know why I am in Florence.
Robert Langdon This is not your problem. You don't have to stay.
Sienna Brooks Of course I do. Human lives are at stake. I just want to know that I'm on the right side.
Robert Langdon You are. I swear.
Robert Langdon [on Zobrist] I agree in what he's saying but not his intended actions
Robert Langdon [sadly on Sienna as body bags are brought up] She thought she was saving the world
Elizabeth Sinskey [resigned] So did they all
[last lines]
Robert Langdon Well, you might tell someone that the lights on the Dante mask should be turned on because I could barely see it.
Death Mask Guard I know, I'm sorry, sir, the Dante mask is no longer here. It was stolen.
Robert Langdon Really? I was just looking at it.
Death Mask Guard Excuse me.
[guard leaves to go look into the mask room and starts shouting in Italian bring in many other guards, who also start speaking Italian as they find the Dante mask in place]
Harry Sims At my behest. When things had appeared to go tits up, I tried to sweep it all away quickly.
Robert Langdon By killing me?
Harry Sims Oh, I apologize unreservedly, Mr. Langdon.
Marta Alvarez [to Sienna] It's such a romantic date he takes you on, to see a death mask.
Bertrand Zobrist [from the trailer] There's a switch if you pull it then half the world's human population will die... but if you don't than twenty years from now the human race will be extinct
Bertrand Zobrist [in flashback] Historians tell of how the bubonic plague wiped out half of Europe... but what they fail to mention is that it created a leaner population and gave way to the renaissance
Bertrand Zobrist I'm gonna make you another path. Inferno will be at the end. If something should happen to me, the first clue will be delivered to you. I know you'll do what must be done. Seek and find.
Christoph Bouchard So, a beautiful young woman went for the bad guy. That happens.
Harry Sims Look, here we both are now. I know I behaved terribly. But a puzzle needed solving. Who better to solve it than you?
Christoph Bouchard You've been used. Elaborate schemes created by people to get you to do what they want. But me? I'm very direct.
Harry Sims Young people are disappointing.
Vayentha Turn around! Don't look at me, bitch! Look away.
Robert Langdon I wish it would've happened differently back then.
Elizabeth Sinskey We didn't look after it. It fell apart.
Robert Langdon Is that a regret?
Elizabeth Sinskey Only when I think about it.
Robert Langdon The most interesting things happen in doorways. At the borders, right along the edges. Ancient fishermen learned to sail where the warm water met the cold. The little fish would reach the edge of the warm water and they'd stop and the big fish would come out of the cold water and they'd eat them. And the fishermen, well, they caught everybody. Doorways.
Elizabeth Sinskey Not one particle of you has changed, Robert. You talk too much. And then - not at all.
Robert Langdon Elizabeth, I couldn't ask you not to go to Geneva. I couldn't.
Elizabeth Sinskey I didn't want to ask you to leave Cambridge. Is that how it happened? I don't trust my memory anymore.
Robert Langdon I never forget anything.
Elizabeth Sinskey Well, that's a gift.
Robert Langdon No. It isn't.
Sienna Brooks I'm a friend of the poet.
Robert Langdon During the Plague of Justinian, 5,000 people died every day in the streets of Istanbul. The border between East and West. Another doorway. Which is why he chose it.
Elizabeth Sinskey I guess life must have its mysteries, professor. Even for us.
Elizabeth Sinskey Where's the box? Where's the box?
Robert Langdon The levels. The levels are out of order. That's what's been bothering me. The circles of Hell have been rearranged.
Bertrand Zobrist Tell them humanity is the disease. Inferno is the cure.
Bertrand Zobrist Does it take a catastrophe to learn our lesson? To get our attention? Nothing changes behavior like pain. Maybe pain can save us.
Robert Langdon Before I put myself in anyone's hands, I wanna know what this thing is and what I'm involved with. That makes sense, doesn't it?
Elizabeth Sinskey Life pulls us apart again.
Robert Langdon Like Dante and Beatrice.
Elizabeth Sinskey I have something for you.
Sienna Brooks I'm feeling a tad vulnerable right now. I'm with someone other people want to shoot at.
Robert Langdon I'm sorry.
Bertrand Zobrist Mankind is the cancer in its own body. Do you love humanity enough to save it?
Bertrand Zobrist In case they find me, I left you a path. The hardest one yet. Inferno will be at the end. You are my contingency plan. You are humanity's final hope. Make sure Inferno is unleashed. Seek and find.
Sienna Brooks You're being rude.
Robert Langdon I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I'm not like this.
Sienna Brooks You kind of are.
Sienna Brooks You were talking in the cab. It was mostly incoherent, but I did hear the word "mask." Anything else?
Robert Langdon Bodies - and blood and fire - and hell. And there's a woman.
Robert Langdon You are very organized.
Sienna Brooks I like things tidy.
Robert Langdon This is a cylinder seal - made of ivory.
Sienna Brooks No. It's bone. Human.
Robert Langdon This is what I have been seeing. Torment. Sinners - branded with letters. Liars covered with rashes. Soothsayers with their heads ripped backwards. Serpents.
Sienna Brooks The punishment for thievery.
Robert Langdon He created a plague. But why Dante? Why this map of hell? Is this supposed to be a puzzle or a challenge?
Christoph Bouchard Go! I want that pointer back! And I want Langdon. Whatever it takes. Let's get him. Go, go, go. Now!
Robert Langdon All of this was a fake?
Harry Sims I prefer "created reality."
Robert Langdon It's Botticelli.
Sienna Brooks It's his Map of Hell. He painted it as an illustration of Dante's Inferno. I studied Dante when I was younger. Probably in kindergarten. I was a bit obsessed.
Robert Langdon Dante defined our modern conception of Hell. Our vision of it hasn't changed since he defined it 700 years ago. Botticelli drew it - but Dante created hell as we know it.
Elizabeth Sinskey I need better. I need better from you, from you, from all of us. Better! Work faster. Work smarter. Don't trust anyone! Let's do that.
Robert Langdon Flatterers adrift in excrement. That's not right.
Harry Sims We are not the government. We get things done. Mr. Arbogast, chief among the attributes that makes us so very good at our job is that, as far as the world is concerned, we don't exist. If this video implicates or even mentions us in any way - I want to stop its release for the benefit of all our clients.
Robert Langdon The letters. He has assigned a letter to each sin and then changed their order.
Sienna Brooks He's made an anagram.
Robert Langdon Yes! Anagram!
Sienna Brooks Look, if you've got it, then I've got it too - and everyone we've come into contact with has it and will likely die. But if you don't, if they gave you a narcotic or an hallucinogen or anything else, then we still have a chance to save half the world. It's worth a try, isn't it?
Robert Langdon Dante again. Always Dante. Why Dante?
Sienna Brooks Are we in the wrong basilica?
Robert Langdon We're in the wrong country. Dandolo ruled Venice, but he was not buried here.
Sienna Brooks So where was he buried?
Robert Langdon Hagia Sophia.
Sienna Brooks Istanbul.
Robert Langdon Istanbul.
Sienna Brooks What if they find you first? What then?
Sienna Brooks If you wanted to start a plague, this is where you'd do it.
Robert Langdon Yeah.
Sienna Brooks Twenty million people a year come here from every corner of the globe.
Elizabeth Sinskey I hope you still remember your Dante.
Christoph Bouchard I've seen many acts of God: famine, typhoons, cholera. And you know what? Sometimes, it hits the right people.
Robert Langdon That's inhuman.
Christoph Bouchard Humanity - is inhuman.
