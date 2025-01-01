Sienna Brooks[resigned]They'll be alive. What does it matter what they say about us?
Harry SimsYoung people are disappointing. I find they become tolerable around 35.
Bertrand ZobristEverything before you is just... an idea. Now it's real. "Love awakens the soul to act."
Sienna BrooksThat's not fair. Quoting Dante to me. But it's "beauty" not "love."
Bertrand ZobristWe keep attacking our own environment. There have been five major extinctions in the Earth's history - and unless we take bold, immediate action - the sixth extinction - will be our own. We're a minute to midnight.
Robert LangdonI'm uncomfortable in tight spaces. So don't look down. Or do. I can never remember which.
Robert LangdonIn the Palazzo's Hall of Five Hundred, there's a famous mural: Giorgio Vasari's "Battle of Marciano". Near the top of the mural is a coded message. It's one of the art world's most famous puzzles.
Robert LangdonYou can keep asking me these questions, lady, but I'm not gonna know the answers!
Professor (Istanbul)For what did Zobrist die?
Sienna BrooksThat others may live. I've come very far to make sure nothing interferes. The delivery system we designed will discharge the viral agent by midnight tonight. But there are others who are on their way to stop it. I need to find it before they do and trigger an explosion to ensure its release.
Professor (Istanbul)How do we help?
Robert Langdon[trying to solve an anagram]V, R, O. Got... gotta re-arrange these letters. Over, code, covered, cat. God, I used to be good at this.
Sienna BrooksCerca trova. It's Italian. It means "seek and find".
Harry SimsOh, I apologize unreservedly, Mr. Langdon.
Marta Alvarez[to Sienna]It's such a romantic date he takes you on, to see a death mask.
Bertrand Zobrist[from the trailer]There's a switch if you pull it then half the world's human population will die... but if you don't than twenty years from now the human race will be extinct
Bertrand Zobrist[in flashback]Historians tell of how the bubonic plague wiped out half of Europe... but what they fail to mention is that it created a leaner population and gave way to the renaissance
Bertrand ZobristI'm gonna make you another path. Inferno will be at the end. If something should happen to me, the first clue will be delivered to you. I know you'll do what must be done. Seek and find.
Robert LangdonThe most interesting things happen in doorways. At the borders, right along the edges. Ancient fishermen learned to sail where the warm water met the cold. The little fish would reach the edge of the warm water and they'd stop and the big fish would come out of the cold water and they'd eat them. And the fishermen, well, they caught everybody. Doorways.
Elizabeth SinskeyNot one particle of you has changed, Robert. You talk too much. And then - not at all.
Robert LangdonElizabeth, I couldn't ask you not to go to Geneva. I couldn't.
Elizabeth SinskeyI didn't want to ask you to leave Cambridge. Is that how it happened? I don't trust my memory anymore.
Bertrand ZobristMankind is the cancer in its own body. Do you love humanity enough to save it?
Bertrand ZobristIn case they find me, I left you a path. The hardest one yet. Inferno will be at the end. You are my contingency plan. You are humanity's final hope. Make sure Inferno is unleashed. Seek and find.
Harry SimsWe are not the government. We get things done. Mr. Arbogast, chief among the attributes that makes us so very good at our job is that, as far as the world is concerned, we don't exist. If this video implicates or even mentions us in any way - I want to stop its release for the benefit of all our clients.
Robert LangdonThe letters. He has assigned a letter to each sin and then changed their order.
Sienna BrooksLook, if you've got it, then I've got it too - and everyone we've come into contact with has it and will likely die. But if you don't, if they gave you a narcotic or an hallucinogen or anything else, then we still have a chance to save half the world. It's worth a try, isn't it?