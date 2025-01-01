Mowgli Kitty, come! We must go quickly!

[He begins to drag her out of the treasure room]

Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon Mowgli, we have to take some of it with us!

Mowgli This treasure only brings death!

Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon Just one thing. Just one thing!

Captain William Boone [William picks up an enormous bag of treasure and throws it over his shoulder] Katherine! Look what we can have together!

[She pauses for a moment, contemplating and then goes out the door and is followed by Mowgli]

Captain William Boone Katherine? Come back! Alright go then! GO!

[William doesn't notice Kaa slithering around but the monkeys and King Louis do]

Captain William Boone Go with your jungle boy! I got what I came for! I don't need you!