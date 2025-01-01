Colonel Brydon[narrating]So, that is how it came to pass that Mowgli, keeper of the jungle law, protector of creatures great and small, became lord of the jungle. So listen well, and hear the call. And long life to those that keep the jungle law.
MowgliThe more I learn what is a man, the more I want to be an animal.
Captain William Boone[holding up a weapon]This is a personal favorite of mine. You thrust it into your opponent's belly like that, see? And then you twist it a little and rip out his stomach.
Colonel Brydon[narrating]Life is a spinning wheel, it has been said. With each spoke, a tale to be told. So keep silence along the banks, and I will tell you one of these tales; a story as enchanting as the jungle itself. It is about pride, and power, and treasure... and about fangs, and claws, and talons... but mostly, it is about love. My new command was at the edge of the world, surrounded by a million miles of jungle. With me was my daughter Katherine, whom everyone called Kitty. Leading us was an Indian guide, whose son was called Mowgli. From the moment they were born Mowgli and Kitty had a common bond; for both of their mothers had left this world while bringing them into it. Also with us was my good friend Doctor Julien Plumford, who was to be our surgeon.
Lt. John Wilkins[as the soldiers walk through the jungle they notice Bagheera watching them and licking his chops]Why do you suppose he stares at us like that?
[the monkeys all go quiet. William looks around at them, nervously. They stare back waiting for what's coming. Suddenly Kaa pops up behind William. William turns and terrified backs towards the pool and falls in. The weight of his treasure bag drags him down to the bottom. He gets free but then begins looking around him. Everywhere there are skeletons of men who tried to take the treasure before him. He screams under the water as Kaa attacks]
Mowgli[to Kitty after being humiliated at the party]I run with the wolf pack, you must run with the man pack. It is the proper thing.