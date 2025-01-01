Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Jungle Book The Jungle Book Movie Quotes

Nathoo All right. What is this?
Mowgli, age 5 Baloo.
Nathoo And in English?
Mowgli, age 5 Bear.
Nathoo Good. I bet you can't tell me what this is.
Mowgli, age 5 Bagheera.
Nathoo Uh huh...
Mowgli, age 5 Panther.
Nathoo Very good. And who do you think this is?
Mowgli, age 5 That's me!
Nathoo You? Shere Khan?
Mowgli, age 5 The holy man says I'm half a tiger.
Nathoo You are half a tiger?
Mowgli, age 5 He said that when I see Shere Khan and show no fear, then I be whole tiger.
Nathoo Where did you see this holy man Mowgli?
Mowgli, age 5 In my dreams.
Mowgli I am not a man!
[pause]
Mowgli And I am not an animal.
Mowgli The jungle speaks to me because I have learned how to listen.
[Dr. Plumford is teaching Mowgli how to read and count using a projector]
Dr. Julien Plumford Man, woman, woman. One man, two women. Lucky man!
[last lines]
Colonel Brydon [narrating] So, that is how it came to pass that Mowgli, keeper of the jungle law, protector of creatures great and small, became lord of the jungle. So listen well, and hear the call. And long life to those that keep the jungle law.
Mowgli The more I learn what is a man, the more I want to be an animal.
Captain William Boone [holding up a weapon] This is a personal favorite of mine. You thrust it into your opponent's belly like that, see? And then you twist it a little and rip out his stomach.
Mowgli And then do you eat him?
Captain William Boone No, of course not.
Mowgli Does he want to eat you?
Captain William Boone Why, no.
Mowgli Then why kill him?
Captain William Boone Because he's your enemy.
Mowgli What is enemy?
Captain William Boone Someone you hate.
Mowgli What is hate?
[first lines]
Colonel Brydon [narrating] Life is a spinning wheel, it has been said. With each spoke, a tale to be told. So keep silence along the banks, and I will tell you one of these tales; a story as enchanting as the jungle itself. It is about pride, and power, and treasure... and about fangs, and claws, and talons... but mostly, it is about love. My new command was at the edge of the world, surrounded by a million miles of jungle. With me was my daughter Katherine, whom everyone called Kitty. Leading us was an Indian guide, whose son was called Mowgli. From the moment they were born Mowgli and Kitty had a common bond; for both of their mothers had left this world while bringing them into it. Also with us was my good friend Doctor Julien Plumford, who was to be our surgeon.
Lt. John Wilkins [as the soldiers walk through the jungle they notice Bagheera watching them and licking his chops] Why do you suppose he stares at us like that?
Mowgli Because to him... you... are food.
[Mowgli is staring at a painting]
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon What are you looking at?
Mowgli I've seen that hat before.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon That's King Louis. Of France.
Mowgli King Louis? If you see him, tell him I know who took his hat.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon So can you speak with the animals?
Mowgli Yes, but they speak not as men speak. With animals, every move, every look, every sound, has a meaning.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon Ahh.
Mowgli The jungle speaks to me. Because I've learned how to listen.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon If you could have spoken to me the first time in the jungle, what would you have said? Did you, uh... did you feel anything?
Mowgli Fire.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon Fire?
Mowgli Great fire.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon Oh... It's late, we'd better go.
Mowgli Please. Stay here. With me.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon I can't. There are conventions, formalities. Things that are just not done. I must do what is civilized.
Mowgli What must I do?
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon [after Mowgli faces Shere Khan] What's happening?
Mowgli Shere Khan sees me, not as a man, but as a creature of the jungle.
Buldeo Wilkins... you bloody shot me!
Lt. John Wilkins Oops.
Captain William Boone [about to fight Mowgli] So, you've returned to see your fate, have you?
Colonel Brydon I think a man lucky who could count you as a friend.
Mowgli They want me to come for her. They know I will come for her.
Captain William Boone You can die too you know.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon He won't let me die.
Captain William Boone He's vicious and uncivilized.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon Then we'll make him civilized.
Captain William Boone I hunt animals, you know.
Mowgli Maybe someday, you hunt me.
Colonel Brydon It's not done! It's just not done!
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon What's not done? I haven't done anything.
Colonel Brydon People are beginning to talk.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon People always talk.
Colonel Brydon I just want what's best for you!
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon Well I think you want what's best for you!
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon [Kitty is teaching Mowgli how to talk] These are animals.
Mowgli Theeze aur animals.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon Animals are our friends.
Mowgli Animals aur aur friend. What friend?
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon I'm your friend, and, uh, Doctor Plumford's your friend.
Dr. Julien Plumford Tongue depressor. Also friend.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon Birds are beautiful.
Mowgli Birds
[Doctor Plumford puts a tongue depressor in Mowgli's mouth, and Mowgli can only mumble]
Mowgli aur beautiful.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon Doctor Plumford, please.
Dr. Julien Plumford Kitty, I am trying to examine him.
[looks at Mowgli]
Dr. Julien Plumford Kitty is pest.
Mowgli Pest.
Dr. Julien Plumford You see, he understands.
Mowgli [to Kitty] You's pest.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon No, no. You are pest. You *are* pest. Are. Are.
Mowgli Aur. Au
[Doctor Plumford puts the tongue depressor in Mowgli's mouth]
Mowgli Auaa, aaa, aaa.
Dr. Julien Plumford Good.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon Birds are beautiful.
Mowgli Birds are beautiful. So is you.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon So *are* you.
Mowgli Yes. You are.
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon Thank you.
Dr. Julien Plumford Picking up fast, isn't he.
Colonel Brydon [a gunshot is heard. Buldeo comes running out of the jungle] Buldeo! What on Eath's going on?
Buldeo Shere Khan! He's returning!
Colonel Brydon Shere? A tiger?
Buldeo Shere Khan! King of tigers!
Nathoo He's angry because these men with their guns have gone into his jungle and killed more than they can eat.
Buldeo What does a tiger care? A few animals here or there.
Nathoo Would you allow someone to break into your house and steal your food?
Buldeo Ahh!
[curses]
Nathoo These three broke the jungle law. Shere Khan knows it. We'd best beware.
Dr. Julien Plumford Next, Prince Albert.
Mowgli Prince Ahbut.
Dr. Julien Plumford Al-bert.
Mowgli Owlbert.
Dr. Julien Plumford Al-bert!
Mowgli [shouts] Albert!
Mowgli Kitty, come! We must go quickly!
[He begins to drag her out of the treasure room]
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon Mowgli, we have to take some of it with us!
Mowgli This treasure only brings death!
Katherine 'Kitty' Brydon Just one thing. Just one thing!
Mowgli Please!
Captain William Boone [William picks up an enormous bag of treasure and throws it over his shoulder] Katherine! Look what we can have together!
[She pauses for a moment, contemplating and then goes out the door and is followed by Mowgli]
Captain William Boone Katherine? Come back! Alright go then! GO!
[William doesn't notice Kaa slithering around but the monkeys and King Louis do]
Captain William Boone Go with your jungle boy! I got what I came for! I don't need you!
[the monkeys all go quiet. William looks around at them, nervously. They stare back waiting for what's coming. Suddenly Kaa pops up behind William. William turns and terrified backs towards the pool and falls in. The weight of his treasure bag drags him down to the bottom. He gets free but then begins looking around him. Everywhere there are skeletons of men who tried to take the treasure before him. He screams under the water as Kaa attacks]
Mowgli [to Kitty after being humiliated at the party] I run with the wolf pack, you must run with the man pack. It is the proper thing.
[teaching Mowgli English using slides]
Dr. Julien Plumford No. That's not a boat. That's Queen Victoria.
Dr. Julien Plumford You saved my life, Mowgli.
Mowgli Yes, Doctor. Now I need you to save the life of another.
Colonel Brydon [as the elephant he is riding reacts to Shere Khan's roar] Damned elephant, pull yourself together!
