Films
The Clothes in the Wardrobe
The Clothes in the Wardrobe Movie Quotes
Quotes
Monica
You're supposed to wish the bride happiness.
Lili
Happiness? Good God! No one should ever expect happiness from marriage. A few quiet moments, perhaps, if one is lucky... and an occasional day that doesn't incite you to murder.
Lili
I always hoped to die youmg, but now it's too late.
LILI
Your dog is making love to my foot.
Lili
[kicking the dog]
Bugger off!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Julie Walters
Jeanne Moreau
