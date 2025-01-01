Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Waterland Waterland Movie Quotes

Waterland Movie Quotes

Tom Crick That day I discovered there are many ways a love can end. As many ways as there are people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martha Clay [readying abortion procedure] It ain't gonna be so much fun getting it out as putting it in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Tom Crick Once upon a time, children, there was a history teacher who came home one day, after giving a class on the French Revolution, to find that his wife, the woman he loved since they were children, had herself committed a revolutionary, a miraculous act.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matthew Price The only thing I see interesting about history is, it's about to end.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lewis Scott Nobody's trying to eliminate history, just trying a little merger thing here with social studies, that's all. Something that might, if you go along with it, give what you're trying to do a real shot in the old, uh...
Tom Crick foot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom Crick I seem to remember you weren't very fond of my stories.
Matthew Price No I wasn't, not at first. I thought you were telling them for *us*. I thought hey, you know, gimme a break. But then I saw you were doing it for yourself. Then I thought, that's okay. You know, I didn't mind then.
Tom Crick That's strange, I *was* telling them for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom Crick In one life there can be more than one ending. It's been like that in mine. But as for what really bothers some of you, the end of the future, the final end, how can *I* help you? I can't. I'm the same as you now. I don't expect much from my future, I mean I'm gone, I'm history. At your age Price, oh, at your age...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Tom Crick It seemed to keep my father going in his life, telling stories - though they never ending well. There was always a fog of horror, or the sadness and despair. I said to him once, I said don't you know *any* stories that have a happy ending? He said nope. Nope. He said if I was ever to find one, I should be sure to live there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more