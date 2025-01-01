JR[voice over]P.S. Here's some proof that the bonobos aren't dying out.
TashaYou were right, never trust a woman. Check mate.
Brendan LynchIf you want to take action, then make it count. No half measures.
ChrisBrendan is the only bloke I know who's been blessed by fairies. If you want proof of that you take a fucking look at me. I had three life sentences. Three of the fuckers. Here I am, free as a bird, doing what I like best. When you follow Brendan... Look at me! When you follow Brendan, then guaran-fucking-teed that's where the pot of gold will be.
Brendan LynchI can sort this for you. But then, I'm going to need your help on the outside.
Brendan LynchWhat do you think? I'm looking at twenty years without parole in this shit hole. Twenty-five once I sort your wee problem.
Brendan LynchIn game three of the most famous chess tournament in history between Bobby Fisher and Boris Spassky Bobby played an opening move he'd never played before. It means "Son of Sorrow". If you commit to this, there's no going back. If you play this opening, you're saying, "I'm not interested in a draw. A draw can't help me". This is all or nothing. This is a fight to the death.