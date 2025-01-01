Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Son of a Gun Son of a Gun Movie Quotes

Son of a Gun Movie Quotes

[Last Lines]
JR [voice over] P.S. Here's some proof that the bonobos aren't dying out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tasha You were right, never trust a woman. Check mate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brendan Lynch If you want to take action, then make it count. No half measures.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris Brendan is the only bloke I know who's been blessed by fairies. If you want proof of that you take a fucking look at me. I had three life sentences. Three of the fuckers. Here I am, free as a bird, doing what I like best. When you follow Brendan... Look at me! When you follow Brendan, then guaran-fucking-teed that's where the pot of gold will be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brendan Lynch I can sort this for you. But then, I'm going to need your help on the outside.
JR To do what?
Brendan Lynch What do you think? I'm looking at twenty years without parole in this shit hole. Twenty-five once I sort your wee problem.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brendan Lynch In game three of the most famous chess tournament in history between Bobby Fisher and Boris Spassky Bobby played an opening move he'd never played before. It means "Son of Sorrow". If you commit to this, there's no going back. If you play this opening, you're saying, "I'm not interested in a draw. A draw can't help me". This is all or nothing. This is a fight to the death.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brendan Lynch I'm no one. You got it? In here, we're all no one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sam Lennox You said yourself, you might as well be hung for a sheep as for a goat.
Brendan Lynch No, I said "If you're gonna be hung for stealing the sheep you might as well fuck it as well."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dave Brendan, this is none of your fucking business.
Brendan Lynch The business model has changed, Dave.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more