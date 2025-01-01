Artie It never occurred to you that picking girls solely on their looks may not be the best way to go about it?

Hal What, am I supposed to apologize for having high standards?

Jen High standards? In the five years I've known you, every woman, I should say girl, you've gone after has been completely out of your league.

Hal What's that supposed to mean?

Artie Oh, she doesn't mean anything by it. She's just saying you're not that good looking.