Kinoafisha Films Shallow Hal Shallow Hal Movie Quotes

[after Rosemary's weight crushed a chair]
Hal Jesus Christ! What the hell's wrong with this chair? What's this shit made out of, anyway?
Restaurant Manager Uhh... Steel.
[after introducing his overweight girlfriend to Mauricio]
Hal Does she take the cake, or what?
Mauricio She takes the whole bakery, Hal.
Hal So what do you weigh, like 110? 115?
Rosemary [sarcastically] Which one of my butt cheeks are you talking about?
Tony Robbins Inner beauty's the easiest thing in the world to see when you're looking for it... The brain sees what the heart wants it to feel.
Tony Robbins Hal, don't you think you're being a bit shallow here in the way you look at women?
Hal Well, no! You know, I'd like her to be into culture and shit, too.
Tony Robbins Ok Hal, hypothetical situation; Which do you prefer, a girlfriend missing one breast or half a brain?
Hal Hmmm, toughie. What about the remaining breast? Is it big?
Hal See, the problem is I'm kinda picky
Tony Robbins What do you mean, picky?
Hal Well, for instance, I like 'em real young. Like, did you ever see Paulina in her first "Sports Illustrated" layout?
Tony Robbins You're looking for a young Paulina type?
Hal Well, that face, but with better headlights. You know how hers have kind of dimmed lately? Heidi Klums beams would do. And her teeth. Or, ooh, that Britney Spears girl. She's got great knockers. But she's a tad muscular. Uh, actually, you know what? Her ass would do, too, if she had a better grille. Like, uh, Michelle Pfeiffer back when she did "Grease 2". But she'd have to be a little smilier than Michelle. Kinda like Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, before she got Stamosed. But not as skinny. Someone a little meatier, like Heidi. But without the accent. You know those accents: yah-yah-yah-yah. They really get old fast. You know what I mean. Someone like that.
Artie It never occurred to you that picking girls solely on their looks may not be the best way to go about it?
Hal What, am I supposed to apologize for having high standards?
Jen High standards? In the five years I've known you, every woman, I should say girl, you've gone after has been completely out of your league.
Hal What's that supposed to mean?
Artie Oh, she doesn't mean anything by it. She's just saying you're not that good looking.
Hal Oh! I thought she was implying something really mean.
[after Mauricio broke Hal's spell]
Hal Let me ask you something. Who is the all-time love of your life?
Mauricio [ponders] Wonder Woman.
Hal Okay... let's say Wonder Woman falls in love with you. And everyone else in the world didn't find her attractive.
Mauricio It wouldn't matter. Because I know they'd be wrong.
Hal See! That's what I had with Rosemary! I saw a knockout, I don't care what anybody else saw!
Mauricio You're right. I guess I really did screw you, huh?
Rosemary Hal, do me a favor and stop saying that I'm pretty and that I'm not fat, ok? Cause it makes me uncomfortable.
Hal Umm, ok. Do you have a problem with compliments?
Rosemary Look, I know what I am and I know what I'm not. I'm the girl who, you know, gets really good grades and who's not afraid to be funny. And I'm the girl who has a lot of friends who are boys and no boyfriends. I'm not beautiful, ok, and I never will be. And I'm fine with that. But when you go around saying I'm something that I'm not, it's just, it's just not nice.
Hal What are you talking about? All I ever did was tell her how perfect she was.
Mauricio Really?
Hal Yeah. Then she got all huffy and told me to grow up.
Mauricio Well, that's probably good advice. You are kind of immature.
Hal You're not serious. You actually think you're more mature than me?
Mauricio You're right. I'm probably more immature than you, but at least I have a bigger willie.
Hal [about 8 seconds later] Yeah... bigger than a mouse's.
Mauricio What the hell was that?
Hal I said your willie's...
Mauricio I heard what you said, but it took you, like, 8 seconds. You can't come back with a comeback after 8 seconds. You got 3 seconds... 5, tops. That's why they call it a "quip." Not a "slooowp."
Hal [Hal is going to make his move on an unattractive girl] I'm going for the redhead. You can have your pick of the other two.
Mauricio So you get the hyena, and I have to choose between the hippo and the giraffe?
Rosemary I saw the way your friend Mauricio looked at me; I thought he was going to shoot me with a tranquilizer gun and tag my ear.
Rosemary Is that a Member's Only jacket?
Mauricio Yes.
Rosemary So what are you, the last member?
Mauricio The thing is all the women he's been seeing are ugly.
Tony Robbins Who says they're ugly?
Mauricio Bausch & Lomb.
Hal I bet on horses sometimes, but I don't really care about the money.
Rosemary I never read that book.
Hal What book?
Rosemary Things losers say.
Tony Robbins Haven't you ever heard that beauty is in the eye of the beholder?
Mauricio Have you heard the song "Who Let The Dogs Out"?
Hal And Vicki?
Mauricio Who?
Hal Vicki!
Mauricio Who's Vicki?
Hal Vicki. Vicki, with the short brown hair.
Mauricio Vicki? I thought that was a guy! I was calling her Vic!
Hal I feel bad for people who count calories. It's no way to live!
[Jill has just propositioned Hal]
Hal You know, there are a few times in a guy's life - and I mean two or three, tops - when he comes to a crossroads, and he's gotta decide. If he goes one way, he can keep doing what he's been doing and be with any woman who'll have him. And if he goes the other way, he gets to be with only one woman, maybe - maybe for the rest of his life. Now it seems that by taking the other road, he's missing out on a lot. But the truth is, he gets much more in return. He gets to be happy. Are you wearing panties?
Mauricio Hey Hal, come look at this turd! It looks like Klinger from M.A.S.H.!
Mauricio Shallow Hal wants a gal.
[Mauricio has just seen Hal dancing with some unattractive women]
Mauricio What in the name of all that is holy?
Mauricio Uh Hal, it's 10:00, we gotta go.
Hal [laughing] What are you talking about?
Mauricio We gotta go do that thing, you know at the place.
Hal What thing?
Mauricio Sorry ladies, I gotta steal your dance partner here.
[Mauricio grabs Hal away from the three unattractive women on the dance floor]
Hal What are you doing?
Mauricio I am rescuing you.
Hal From what?
Mauricio From what? From a pack of stampeding buffalo, that's what!
Tony Robbins You got a pattern of judging women by their exterior, we can't talk about it, we need to break it, I want you to ask yourself has there ever been a time where you have been increasingly shallow, you just looked at a woman and thought you were better then she was.
Hal All the time.
[Tony Robbins puts his hands on Hal's head]
Tony Robbins [yells] DEVILS COME OUT!
Hal What the hell are you doing banana hands?
Tony Robbins Just hang on, remember how I told you we just got to jolt your nervous system, not just talking about it, now I want you to relax, I won't do that again.
Hal Ok, I didn't mean the banana hands thing.
Tony Robbins That's ok.
Hal There's Rosemary.
Mauricio Where?
Hal Right there!
Mauricio Is she behind the Rhino?
Jill Hal... I'm not attracted to you.
Hal So what? What, you think that everyone who goes out are always attracted to each other? Get real!
Walt Don't you read the business section?
Hal Why, what's up?
Walt I just sold my company to Microsoft!
Hal Yeah, you cleaned up?
Walt Let's just say if I had an ass, I'd wipe it with twenties.
Mauricio You Had Me At "Get Lost".
[Walt puts on a pair of rubber gloves]
Nurse Tanya Peeler What are those for?
Walt You ever walked through a truck-stop men's room on your hands?
[Hal is sitting in bed and Rosemary tosses her panties at him. He picks them up and they are revealed to be extremely large]
Hal What the - ? How did - ?
[Rosemary only smiles]
Hal Get over here, Houdini!
Hal Hey, if you can see something and hear it and smell it, what keeps it from being real?
Mauricio Third Party Perspective!
Mauricio She's got CANKLES!
Jen Hal, we all know you're as deep as a puddle but this just flat out sucks.
Artie If you had one ounce of integrity left, you would break it off immediately... before you hurt the poor girl.
Mauricio Hey, you got anything better to read? I gotta go fire off a missile.
Mauricio That's why they call it a quip, not a slooooooow.
Mauricio [when Hal tries to point out Rosemary] Is she... behind the rhino?
Doctor Reverend Larson? Your son is here.
Reverend Larson Ok, sure. Send her in.
