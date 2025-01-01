HalWell, for instance, I like 'em real young. Like, did you ever see Paulina in her first "Sports Illustrated" layout?
Tony RobbinsYou're looking for a young Paulina type?
HalWell, that face, but with better headlights. You know how hers have kind of dimmed lately? Heidi Klums beams would do. And her teeth. Or, ooh, that Britney Spears girl. She's got great knockers. But she's a tad muscular. Uh, actually, you know what? Her ass would do, too, if she had a better grille. Like, uh, Michelle Pfeiffer back when she did "Grease 2". But she'd have to be a little smilier than Michelle. Kinda like Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, before she got Stamosed. But not as skinny. Someone a little meatier, like Heidi. But without the accent. You know those accents: yah-yah-yah-yah. They really get old fast. You know what I mean. Someone like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ArtieIt never occurred to you that picking girls solely on their looks may not be the best way to go about it?
HalWhat, am I supposed to apologize for having high standards?
JenHigh standards? In the five years I've known you, every woman, I should say girl, you've gone after has been completely out of your league.
HalOkay... let's say Wonder Woman falls in love with you. And everyone else in the world didn't find her attractive.
MauricioIt wouldn't matter. Because I know they'd be wrong.
HalSee! That's what I had with Rosemary! I saw a knockout, I don't care what anybody else saw!
MauricioYou're right. I guess I really did screw you, huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RosemaryHal, do me a favor and stop saying that I'm pretty and that I'm not fat, ok? Cause it makes me uncomfortable.
HalUmm, ok. Do you have a problem with compliments?
RosemaryLook, I know what I am and I know what I'm not. I'm the girl who, you know, gets really good grades and who's not afraid to be funny. And I'm the girl who has a lot of friends who are boys and no boyfriends. I'm not beautiful, ok, and I never will be. And I'm fine with that. But when you go around saying I'm something that I'm not, it's just, it's just not nice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HalWhat are you talking about? All I ever did was tell her how perfect she was.
MauricioVicki? I thought that was a guy! I was calling her Vic!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HalI feel bad for people who count calories. It's no way to live!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jill has just propositioned Hal]
HalYou know, there are a few times in a guy's life - and I mean two or three, tops - when he comes to a crossroads, and he's gotta decide. If he goes one way, he can keep doing what he's been doing and be with any woman who'll have him. And if he goes the other way, he gets to be with only one woman, maybe - maybe for the rest of his life. Now it seems that by taking the other road, he's missing out on a lot. But the truth is, he gets much more in return. He gets to be happy. Are you wearing panties?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MauricioHey Hal, come look at this turd! It looks like Klinger from M.A.S.H.!
MauricioFrom what? From a pack of stampeding buffalo, that's what!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony RobbinsYou got a pattern of judging women by their exterior, we can't talk about it, we need to break it, I want you to ask yourself has there ever been a time where you have been increasingly shallow, you just looked at a woman and thought you were better then she was.