AbbyThat's cause I don't really smoke. Yeah, well, last year I started chewing the gum, you know? Because my friend, Donna, she was trying to quit smoking and she found that the gum was soothing to the nerves. So I started chewing it, then I got hooked on the gum and then I got TMJ from the chewing. So this is just to get me off the gum. I'm 10 days off the gum.
Buddy AmaralSounds like a good plan. Next week you'll be on heroin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buddy AmaralYour company... the pleasure of your company. I want your input on video rentals. I stand there for hours, I can't pick anything out. I want someone to say goodnight to, a last call of the day. I don't have a last call of the day. Do you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth[as Seth is standing at the urinal, and Buddy is at the sinks looking in the mirror]You know you shouldn't be looking at me like that, it could be sexual harrassment.
AbbyIt's not that I can't forgive him. Do you know how I spent the night after he left? Trying to figure out if I was glad, that he didn't get on that plane. If I say I'm glad he's alive, I'm glad he found me that day, or if I lie, and I say I'm not, either way it feels like I'm doing something wrong to someone I... To both of them, to him and Greg. Being with him is like making a choice.
DonnaYou don't have that choice, Abby. You have other choices.
Buddy AmaralThe drinking wasn't the worst part. It was the thinking that I was such hot stuff. You know, I've always been one of those people, born salesman, closer, people person. I wasn't, not by a long shot. It's like how everyone thinks that they have a good sense of humor, good taste, or that they're a good driver. I'd be driving along and I'd happen to look up in the rear view mirror, there'd be all these bloody people and crashed cars in the street and I'd think, "Jesus, there's a lot of bad drivers in this neighborhood." That was me, with people. I'd like to tell you that I've wised up, but I don't know.
[Buddy looks around the front seat rather shocked]
AbbyNot this car. No I had this Datsun, remember those? And we were driving to the hospital, and I KNEW I was going to have this baby, and Greg would NOT pull over. So I got it in my head that I was not going to have the baby in the front seat - like it wasn't safe or something - and I started to crawl into the back, and I got this contraction, and POW! I broke his nose with my foot! And he couldn't drive I mean the blood was pouring. So I'm driving and crying... and we got to the hospital, and the entire time I was delivering, I kept thinking "his nose, I ruined his nose!" And he had a perfect nose...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AbbyDon't feel sorry for me. I'm happy. I'm widow happy. I'm widow with two kids happy. You grade on a curve, I'm happy.