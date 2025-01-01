Menu
Kinoafisha Films Bounce Bounce Movie Quotes

Buddy Amaral It's not brave if you're not scared.
Abby It's not brave if you're not scared.
Seth You know, that's what I love about working for you. It's a total freedom from hero worship. It's very refreshing.
Abby Bouncing. It's like crashing, except you get to do it over and over again.
Donna Look, guys screw up - that's what they do. It's in their manual, right under "Love your grill; leave socks on floor."
Buddy Amaral You only took 2 puffs of your last one.
Abby That's cause I don't really smoke. Yeah, well, last year I started chewing the gum, you know? Because my friend, Donna, she was trying to quit smoking and she found that the gum was soothing to the nerves. So I started chewing it, then I got hooked on the gum and then I got TMJ from the chewing. So this is just to get me off the gum. I'm 10 days off the gum.
Buddy Amaral Sounds like a good plan. Next week you'll be on heroin.
Buddy Amaral Your company... the pleasure of your company. I want your input on video rentals. I stand there for hours, I can't pick anything out. I want someone to say goodnight to, a last call of the day. I don't have a last call of the day. Do you?
Seth [as Seth is standing at the urinal, and Buddy is at the sinks looking in the mirror] You know you shouldn't be looking at me like that, it could be sexual harrassment.
Buddy Amaral I wasn't looking. Besides, I'm not gay!
Seth Yeah, but I am.
Donna But if you can't forgive him, you can't.
Abby It's not that I can't forgive him. Do you know how I spent the night after he left? Trying to figure out if I was glad, that he didn't get on that plane. If I say I'm glad he's alive, I'm glad he found me that day, or if I lie, and I say I'm not, either way it feels like I'm doing something wrong to someone I... To both of them, to him and Greg. Being with him is like making a choice.
Donna You don't have that choice, Abby. You have other choices.
Abby It just can't be him, that's all.
Donna Ok, then fine. But whether it's Buddy or someone else a year from now, whoever you choose will be there because Greg is not. That's just how it is.
Abby [as she and Donna observe Buddy through a window] Ummm okay, you know how some guys do that half-rise thing when you come to the table...
Donna [smiles] Uh-huh...
Abby Well, he does that. I love that!
Buddy Amaral The drinking wasn't the worst part. It was the thinking that I was such hot stuff. You know, I've always been one of those people, born salesman, closer, people person. I wasn't, not by a long shot. It's like how everyone thinks that they have a good sense of humor, good taste, or that they're a good driver. I'd be driving along and I'd happen to look up in the rear view mirror, there'd be all these bloody people and crashed cars in the street and I'd think, "Jesus, there's a lot of bad drivers in this neighborhood." That was me, with people. I'd like to tell you that I've wised up, but I don't know.
Abby You know, I had a baby in the car.
[Buddy looks around the front seat rather shocked]
Abby Not this car. No I had this Datsun, remember those? And we were driving to the hospital, and I KNEW I was going to have this baby, and Greg would NOT pull over. So I got it in my head that I was not going to have the baby in the front seat - like it wasn't safe or something - and I started to crawl into the back, and I got this contraction, and POW! I broke his nose with my foot! And he couldn't drive I mean the blood was pouring. So I'm driving and crying... and we got to the hospital, and the entire time I was delivering, I kept thinking "his nose, I ruined his nose!" And he had a perfect nose...
Abby Don't feel sorry for me. I'm happy. I'm widow happy. I'm widow with two kids happy. You grade on a curve, I'm happy.
Buddy Amaral So, what do you think?
Seth It's fine. You get a window. I get to work for a guy who gets a window.
Abby Ok, then nothing with knives, snakes or women that have to go undercover as hookers - - the videos.
Buddy Amaral Where's your mom?
Scott She's in the bathroom. She's been in there since Rosie.
Buddy Amaral Why? Who was on Rosie?
Buddy Amaral You know, I don't think I've ever bought a woman a grilled cheese, before.
Abby Oh, yeah. Well, my kids love them, and after a while, you kinda get hooked.
Buddy Amaral I'm sure they have a gum for that too.
Janice Ticket?
Buddy Amaral You know what, you just took it!
Janice What?
