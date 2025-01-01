StevenI'm saying you did not meet my wife by chance, I'm saying is you didn't study at Berkley, I'm saying is you learned to paint by doing three to six at Soledad State Prison, for relieving a widow in San Francisco of her life savings, your second conviction, if I'm not mistaken your real name is Winton Lagrange, which I'd rather like, born to pure trailer trash in Barstow California, warded to the court at the age of 10, you went from pick pocket, to car thief to con man until you found out you had a way with the softer sex no doubt looking for that mother you can barely remember, life made up of completely depressing little scams, until now.
StevenShe loves "David Shaw", your invention. not that it matters because you made a fundamental miscalculation. Now you play it out, love conquers all, Emily divorces me, she marries you. Given your history, her advisors are going to insist on a prenup, so you might storm the castle but you're not getting the keys to the treasure room ever!
StevenThe petty swindler, doesn't care about a trust fund that can buy fucking Barstow? Why don't you cut the shit? You care or we would not be having this conversation, the only thing that's stopping you from bolting out right now is bad genes and greed.
Mohamed Karaman[after showing up unannounced to his desk at the police precinct]I know what you're worth Mrs. Taylor and that kind of money is always a motive, I took your case a part a thousand times, then I put it back together again, there was always one piece left out on the table like a screw that didn't quite fit, the dead man had a wallet, cash and change, driver's license even a membership card to a video store but not a single key, not one, not even to his apartment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raquel[while staying over at Raquel's apartment]Steven's already rich and you with your money you must've had a prenup, tell me you had a prenup?
Mohamed KaramanWe considered him a suspect until we traced a cell phone call he made the night you were attacked. The trace led us to an automated quote system in his office, it lasted five minutes before ten to nine minutes after ten that has to be one of more cleaner alibis we've come across.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steven[irritated for being forced by David to meet in a crowded diner]What do you want?
Steven[Explaining the murder plan to David]There was a robbery in the building last year probable means of entrance is the driveway gate that granite facade creates a blind sport in the surveillance cameras it wasn't corrected for aesthetic reasons, you enter as I leave at eight o clock for my card game tomorrow night I'm not going to pull out of the driveway until its clear the gate takes five seconds to close you have the right side of the wall as I drive by then you enter the stairs and use the service elevator the key to the front door also works on the service entrance I'm going to take the key from Emily's purse and hide it behind the pipe in the stairway my key implicates me her key could've been lost or stolen in any case she's not going to be around to explain, the lock to the service entrance is always dead bolted she won't notice it even if she checks you'll be in the stairway at nine thirty, by that time Emily will be taking a bath because that's what she does on nights I play cards the phone in the kitchen is a separate telephone line exactly ten o clock I'll call here when she answers the phone and the tragic confrontation will happen which will appear to be a spur of the moment bludgeon rifle the jewelry in the bedroom disable the service entrance lock and make it look like it was jimmied put the key back behind the pipe and leave the building the same way you came in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bobby Fain[referring to Steven and Emily's wealth, talking privately at the entrance to library room in the apartment]Rich people, they're different from you and me?
EmilyI cannot live like this anymore, it's not, it's not fair to him. I've got to tell him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raquel Martinez[in a bar]This is crazy I don't understand I'm your best friend, right? Half the year goes by and you don't say one thing, do you love him? Are you going to leave Stephen? So, talk to me.
HarringtonYour husband has been buying U.S. and foreign bonds on margin and using those securities as collateral, that's illegal, in fact his company has been under investigation for almost a year, some months ago, U.S. interest rates started moving against him, he should've gotten some horrific margin calls but the banks he's in bed with have been hiding the losses hoping that things will turn around, it isn't happening, sooner or later those margin calls will come and when they do, your husband will be wiped out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steven[leaving a message on David's answering machine]David, hi, it's Steven Taylor here, I'm finishing up a little early today and I thought I'd come by and check out your work, let's say about six if that "flies" with you, why don't you give me a call at my office here 544-1817, I look forward to seeing you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Shaw[in David's loft]What's the five hundred grand for?
StevenHave you ever been to Boca Raton Florida? there was a lady down there that was carrying on with a much younger man he was a hell of a tennis player, anyway when the affair ended he disappeared, along with the lady's bearer bonds, an acquaintance of mine has a photograph of the suspect and all police need is a name, as in strike three, fifteen years no parole.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily[talking privately in Steven's office]But why did you put his key on my key chain?
StevenDavid threatened violence from the very beginning so when I saw the body lying in the kitchen I'm sure it was him none of the doors have been forced open so I assumed he had your key.
EmilyBut when? I had just used it to come that evening.
StevenAre you sure? He used your key? Because if memory serves me right, the door was wide open I saw you walk in.
StevenSo I went through his pockets and found what I thought was your key and I reacted I grabbed a screwdriver and jimmied the door and put back in his pocket and took what I thought was your key and put it on your keychain I am so sorry for having to put you through this it was the only thing I could do.
StevenI don't think this is the time for brutal honesty. I've tampered evidence in a homicide. I paid off a blackmail. I'm in way over my head and so are you, David can say anything he wants. He could say I hired him to kill you or he could say he blackmailed us, the happily married wealthy couple in which case it appeared we killed that poor bastard thinking it was David all depends how he wants to play it.
Steven[Steven shows Emily of pictures her and David kissing]Your lover, unless somebody else sent me these pictures, he called me here at the office two months ago, bragged about how hard you fell for him, he shelled out a hundred thousand dollars but he wants more.
StevenDid he mention Belize? That's where he took all the other ones, This guy was quite the aphrodisiac with lowly limited means he learned to paint in a state prison not at Berkley I don't know where we go from here Emily I don't know if "we" is an option I do know I have done everything in my power to protect you from this career criminal you let crawl into our bed.
Elliotyou look at it, we're sitting at ground zero and you're telling me to "think happy thoughts"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stein[to Steven as he enters his office for the first time that day, referring to their bond investments overseas]The spreads are "blowing out" and the way things look in Europe, it could turn into a real bloodbath.