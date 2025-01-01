Martha Baring[When leaving the retirement home Martha bumps into a nun in charge of care. Talking about Alice and changing her anger in a gentle, lovely attitude]Oh! Sister... She wants a little more time, she says it helps her joints...
Sister O'ShaughnessyShe's incorrigible! I'll give her five more minutes.
Alice BaringShe never loved my son Jack. All she ever wanted was that baby. After she had it, she put my son out to pasture, and she took Jackson and poisoned his mind against his father... and me. She'll do the same to you.