Hush Movie Quotes

Alice Baring There's something I've always wanted to tell you. You smell like horseshit.
Martha Baring What lies did you tell her? Answer me!
[Alice just looks at her]
Martha Baring Answer me!
Alice I am, you just can't see my finger.
Martha Baring I want this lying bitch out of my house.
Helen There's only room for one of those.
[about Helen's wedding ring]
Alice Let's see the handcuff.
Doctor It was smart of you to tell him you were pregnant.
Debbie Yeah, most men run when they hear that.
Alice Baring [feeding ducks] I feed them the whole pharmacy. Heartburn, ulcers, blood pressure. They're immune to everything now. The oldest living Confederates in America.
Jackson Baring You do make a better impression with your clothes off.
Alice Baring Nobody leaves Martha.
Martha Baring Now, why can't you just be sensible. Leave your life and your work and your friends and move in here with a controlling old woman, and a big ranch of horse shit.
Helen You're not THAT old.
Martha Baring Get up! You think you're an alley cat, dropping its litter by the side of the road?
Martha Baring [Just after turning on the cold water tab of the steam bath where old, ill and heart-weak Alice is immobilized] Now you STAY AWAY from my boy!
Alice Baring Ahh... Ahhhhhh...
Martha Baring You understand?
Alice Baring AHHH... AAAAAAHHHHHH!
Martha Baring I'll take that as a AAAHHHH... YES!
[She turns the tab off]
Martha Baring Goodbye Alice.
[Martha leaves the bathroom]
Martha Baring [When leaving the retirement home Martha bumps into a nun in charge of care. Talking about Alice and changing her anger in a gentle, lovely attitude] Oh! Sister... She wants a little more time, she says it helps her joints...
Sister O'Shaughnessy She's incorrigible! I'll give her five more minutes.
Martha Baring ...Make it ten.
Alice Baring She never loved my son Jack. All she ever wanted was that baby. After she had it, she put my son out to pasture, and she took Jackson and poisoned his mind against his father... and me. She'll do the same to you.
Alice She was a stable girl, shoveling horse shit!
Martha Baring You show a lot of potential for a city girl
Helen Thank you. You are an excellent liar
