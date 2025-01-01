Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Pallbearer
The Pallbearer Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Julie
I love this song.
Tom
Is that a signal?
Brad Schorr
Did you have sex with the dead guy's mother?
Tom
Don't make a big deal out of it!
Brad Schorr
Did you tell Scott?
Ruth Abernathy
[In restaurant, in front of Julie and her parents]
So, this is Julie! Why don't you tell her, Tom, what you did to your best friend's mother?
Tom
He wasn't my best friend. I hardly knew him!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Gwyneth Paltrow
David Schwimmer
Michael Rapaport
Barbara Hershey
