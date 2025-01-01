Thomas JeffersonIt kept telling me I love the lady and will continue to love her forever. If she were on one side of the globe and I on the other, I would pierce through the whole mass of the world to reach her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas JeffersonIndependence is not a toy for children to play with, but the privilege of a fully matured mind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richard CoswayFriendship is but another word for an alliance with the misfortunes of others. Our own share of miseries is sufficient. Why take on those of another?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary HemingsAin't no use in askin' who is sister with who and who the father and who the brother.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas JeffersonThe best way of being secure against pain is to retire within ourselves and to suffice for our own happiness.
SchoolgirlHe spread her legs as widely as possible, and knelt down to enjoy her charms.
SchoolgirlIs that how we excite men?
SchoolgirlToinette abandoned herself to her pleasure.
SchoolgirlI do think in lovemaking some perversity is no bad thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Head and Heart GameListen to me! All the frigid speculations of the head are not worth one generous spasm of the heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas JeffersonBut the friendship of the shepherdesses is based on their ferocious greed. The queen's favourites take advantage of her lonely craving for affection threatening to leave her whenever she fails to accede to their insatiable demands.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Head and Heart Game - RosinaWhen sorrow makes us weep, how sweet it is to have a friend to wipe away our tears.
Head and Heart GameWith such a comfort, our very grief may turn to joy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Head and Heart GameWell, sir, when my heart speaks, the rest of me must needs be silent!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madison HemingsNo matter whose blood flows in your veins, you're either master or you're slave. You're white or you're black and no in between.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Head and Heart GameNothing is in our power except intellectual pleasure. In contemplating truth and nature, matter and emotion, we ride, serene and sublime, above the concerns of the mortal world.