Paula Hunt[to Mrs. Parker]You know, I think it's just as hard to get that look right in life as it is on the stage. Well, someone has to leave. If you ask me, it should be the person who already has their clothes on. But then, you're the writers. I'm just an actress.
Dorothy ParkerThe sun's gone dim, the moon's turned black; for I loved him and he didn't love back.
Dorothy ParkerBut I can't understand what God is saying, because he's got a mask over his face. Isn't that just like Him?