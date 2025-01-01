Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle Movie Quotes

Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle Movie Quotes

Dorothy Parker Razors pain you, rivers are damp, acids stain you, drugs cause cramp. Guns aren't lawful, nooses give, gas smells awful; you might as well live.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after being chewed out for missing a magazine deadline]
Dorothy Parker Someone else was using the pencil.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Parker I'll wear my heart on my sleeve like a wet, red stain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alexander Woollcott You almost look like a man today, Edna.
Edna Ferber So do you, Alec.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Parker I write doodads because it's a doodad kind of town.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paula Hunt [to Mrs. Parker] You know, I think it's just as hard to get that look right in life as it is on the stage. Well, someone has to leave. If you ask me, it should be the person who already has their clothes on. But then, you're the writers. I'm just an actress.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Parker The sun's gone dim, the moon's turned black; for I loved him and he didn't love back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Parker But I can't understand what God is saying, because he's got a mask over his face. Isn't that just like Him?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Parker I never liked a man I didn't meet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert Benchley You'd have to wear out a pretty large hole in your pocket to lose me, Mrs. Parker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Parker You don't want to turn into the town drunk, Eddie. Not in Manhattan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles MacArthur I was overcome with a powerful feeling of optimism. I said to myself: this is the lowest point of your life, from here on everything is gonna be an improvement
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Parker I'd kiss you, but I'm not sure it'd come out right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Parker Time doth flit; oh shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Parker I may have him mounted.
Robert Benchley One would assume.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Parker It's as if I were a spoiled virgin, and no one will have me!
Robert Benchley You're not spoiled. Just highly seasoned.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Parker Tragedies don't kill us, Woodrow. Messes kill us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Parker Don't look at me in that tone of voice, Mr. Benchley.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more