Possession Movie Quotes

Possession Movie Quotes

Christabel LaMotte I cannot let you burn me up, nor can I resist you. No mere human can stand in a fire and not be consumed.
Randolph Ash You cut me, Madam.
Christabel LaMotte I'm sorry. I only meant to scratch.
[first lines]
Randolph Ash They say that women change. 'Tis so, but you are ever-constant in your changefulness. Like that still thread of falling river, one from source to last embrace, in the still pool ever-renewed and ever-moving on, from first to last, a myriad water-drops.
Roland Michell So what are we gonna do now? We gonna try to beat'em to France, or - or are we just gonna stare at each other?
Maude That is the question, isn't it?
Roland Michell Mm-hmmm
Maude I have another one for you.
Roland Michell What's that?
Maude What are you really doing here?
Roland Michell Well, I uh - I needed to see your face. I just wanted to let you know that whatever happened at Whitby, which unfortunately was not much, is not because anything that you did. Not at all. I just didn't want to jump into something. I mean, I did and I do... want to. Badly. I just didn't want to mess this up. And I just want to see -
[clears throat]
Roland Michell I want to see if there's an us in you and me. Would-Would you like that?
[Maude leans over and kisses Roland]
Roland Michell I'll take that as a yes.
Maude [the morning after they hooked up which Roland put a stop to] Okay, let's not beat the thing dead. It happened. We're both grown-ups...
Roland Michell Speak for yourself.
Maude I'd hate to see how you're like after you actually sleep with someone.
Fergus Mitchell's late again?
Blackadder ROLAND, asked for another day off, Fergus.
Fergus Oh, really? Where's he gone?
Blackadder I didn't ask, and he didn't say. He's an American for God's sake. He's probably off trafficking drugs.
[to Roland the morning after their first night together, and first kiss]
Maude I can't imagine what you're like after you actually sleep with someone!
Christabel LaMotte Your hands are shaking. Are you afraid?
Randolph Ash No... a little.
Maude [they are standing on rocks in a river looking at a waterfall that Maude recalls in one of Christabell's poems that describes a cave behind the waterfall. Upon sharing that with Roland, he immediately starts taking his clothes off] I know this is an awfully repressed sort of English thing to say, but what the hell are you doing?
Roland Michell How else are we going to find out if there's a cave?
[Dives into the water]
Maude [smiling, and speaking to no one] We could ask someone.
Roland Michell There's no such thing as poets anymore.
Roland Michell Don't worry about me. I'm kind of a brush and flush kinda guy.
[seeing Maude's repulsed expression]
Roland Michell Forget I said that.
Maude I'll try.
Roland Michell What do you charge an hour? Roughly.
Fergus Oh uh, I don't know, 500.
Roland Michell Pounds?
Fergus Mm.
Roland Michell Jesus! No wonder you have a nice hallway.
Fergus Thank you.
Roland Michell Okay, I want to buy 7 minutes of attorney-client privilege, right now.
