Randolph AshThey say that women change. 'Tis so, but you are ever-constant in your changefulness. Like that still thread of falling river, one from source to last embrace, in the still pool ever-renewed and ever-moving on, from first to last, a myriad water-drops.
Roland MichellSo what are we gonna do now? We gonna try to beat'em to France, or - or are we just gonna stare at each other?
Roland MichellWell, I uh - I needed to see your face. I just wanted to let you know that whatever happened at Whitby, which unfortunately was not much, is not because anything that you did. Not at all. I just didn't want to jump into something. I mean, I did and I do... want to. Badly. I just didn't want to mess this up. And I just want to see -
[clears throat]
Roland MichellI want to see if there's an us in you and me. Would-Would you like that?
Maude[they are standing on rocks in a river looking at a waterfall that Maude recalls in one of Christabell's poems that describes a cave behind the waterfall. Upon sharing that with Roland, he immediately starts taking his clothes off]I know this is an awfully repressed sort of English thing to say, but what the hell are you doing?