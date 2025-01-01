Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Coherence Coherence Movie Quotes

Coherence Movie Quotes

Hugh Yeah, we're in a different reality because the reality where I am from, my best friend didn't sleep with my wife.
Mike Hugh, do you not understand what I'm saying? This all started tonight, and if there are a million different realities, I have slept with your wife in every one of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike No, we're not splitting up. We're just gonna go in two different groups.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike This whole night we've been worrying... there's some dark version of us out there somewhere. What if we're the dark version?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hugh So, listen to this. This is what he's written. "There is another theory: that two states continue to exist... separate and decoherent from each other, each creating a new branch of reality... based on the two outcomes. Quantum decoherence ensures that the different outcomes... have no interaction with each other."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Kevin [his phone ringing] That's weird. It's you calling me. Hello?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike If we're collapsing right now, I'm gonna collapse on them. I'm not gonna wait for them to collapse on us.
Hugh Whoa, whoa, Mike.
Mike I'll go over there and I'll just kill 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin And then, he took me to some lawyer bar.
Em A lawyer bar?
Kevin Yeah. A lawyer bar, kind of. I don't know. Everybody there seemed like a lawyer. I felt like I was the only person without a tie.
Em Well, maybe we should get you a tie for emergencies.
Kevin Yeah, wardrobe emergencies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hugh These are Brian's notes from his lesson plan for his class. "Decoherence and Schroedinger's Cat."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike Let's have a drink.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Kevin [on the phone] I felt like I had a lot of time.
Em I know. It's good. I'm good.
Kevin Yeah. We're, um... we're just getting off the freeway.
Em Yeah? Did, Hugh pick you up at the office, or...
Kevin Yes, he was coming in from Oakland. He was late, of course. Then I took him... And then, he took me to some lawyer bar.
Em A lawyer bar?
Kevin Yeah. A lawyer bar, kind of. Yeah. I don't know. Everybody there seemed like a lawyer. I felt like I was the only person without a tie.
Em Well, maybe we should get you a tie for emergencies.
Kevin Yeah, wardrobe emergencies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laurie Em, you seem to be the comet expert here. What happened the last time?
Em This one passed over a hundred years ago, but much farther.
Laurie But do we know about anything that happened?
Em Nothing happened then, it was too far away.
Laurie So, is there any reason we should be freaked out right now?
Em Well, I mean, it is a lot closer this time.
Laurie What does that mean?
Em Okay. I read one more thing...
Lee Oh, another story!
Em Just one more. It's called the Tunguska Event, and, um, it was a comet or a meteor or something like that, that entered the atmosphere over Siberia and exploded over Earth. So it didn't actually have physical impact. It didn't touch Earth, it didn't leave a crater or anything, but the force of that explosion flattened trees for hundreds of miles. But it only killed about one to two people.
Laurie It's Siberia. There were probably only two people there.
Em Yeah, but they don't necessarily...
Mike [jokingly] It wiped out the population of Siberia.
Laurie Basically, yeah.
Em Right.
Laurie Well, that doesn't make me feel better.
Kevin And when was this?
Em It was like, in 1908, 1903...
[Suddenly they hear someone banging on the door and get startled]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amir [Looking at his picture from inside the box] This was taken tonight.
Em What? How do you know that?
Amir I bought this sweater today, so that's from tonight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more