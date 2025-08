Laurie Em, you seem to be the comet expert here. What happened the last time?

Em This one passed over a hundred years ago, but much farther.

Laurie But do we know about anything that happened?

Em Nothing happened then, it was too far away.

Laurie So, is there any reason we should be freaked out right now?

Em Well, I mean, it is a lot closer this time.

Laurie What does that mean?

Em Okay. I read one more thing...

Lee Oh, another story!

Em Just one more. It's called the Tunguska Event, and, um, it was a comet or a meteor or something like that, that entered the atmosphere over Siberia and exploded over Earth. So it didn't actually have physical impact. It didn't touch Earth, it didn't leave a crater or anything, but the force of that explosion flattened trees for hundreds of miles. But it only killed about one to two people.

Laurie It's Siberia. There were probably only two people there.

Em Yeah, but they don't necessarily...

Mike [jokingly] It wiped out the population of Siberia.

Laurie Basically, yeah.

Laurie Well, that doesn't make me feel better.

Kevin And when was this?

Em It was like, in 1908, 1903...