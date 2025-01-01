HughYeah, we're in a different reality because the reality where I am from, my best friend didn't sleep with my wife.
MikeHugh, do you not understand what I'm saying? This all started tonight, and if there are a million different realities, I have slept with your wife in every one of them.
MikeNo, we're not splitting up. We're just gonna go in two different groups.
MikeThis whole night we've been worrying... there's some dark version of us out there somewhere. What if we're the dark version?
HughSo, listen to this. This is what he's written. "There is another theory: that two states continue to exist... separate and decoherent from each other, each creating a new branch of reality... based on the two outcomes. Quantum decoherence ensures that the different outcomes... have no interaction with each other."
[last lines]
Kevin[his phone ringing]That's weird. It's you calling me. Hello?
MikeIf we're collapsing right now, I'm gonna collapse on them. I'm not gonna wait for them to collapse on us.
EmJust one more. It's called the Tunguska Event, and, um, it was a comet or a meteor or something like that, that entered the atmosphere over Siberia and exploded over Earth. So it didn't actually have physical impact. It didn't touch Earth, it didn't leave a crater or anything, but the force of that explosion flattened trees for hundreds of miles. But it only killed about one to two people.
LaurieIt's Siberia. There were probably only two people there.