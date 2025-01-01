Motel Desk Clerk [returning Clark's credit card to him] I'm sorry, sir. I can't accept this credit card.

Clark Griswald Why not?

Motel Desk Clerk The computer says it's been reported lost.

Clark Griswald Oh no no no, you see, my wife lost her credit cards in Colorado and I had to report it, and the computer's probably reporting that I lost mine, which obviously I haven't.

Motel Desk Clerk Well, you'll have to straighten that out with your bank.

Clark Griswald Would you take a personal check?

Motel Desk Clerk For how much?

Motel Desk Clerk I can't do that, sir.

Clark Griswald Look, I've lost all my cash and we're on our way to California.

Motel Desk Clerk Walley World?

Clark Griswald Yeah, Walley World. And I'm sort of stuck between a rock and a hard place. You know, I'd really appreciate it.

Motel Desk Clerk Not without a major credit card.

Clark Griswald I have $6.13 to my name, so I can see we're going to have to work something out here between us.

Motel Desk Clerk Look, I've already told you: I can't accept a check without a major credit card.

Clark Griswald [writing the check] I'm making this out for $1,000. All you have to do is give me in $300 in cash and keep $700. All for doing nothing more than acting like a total creep.

Motel Desk Clerk The only thing I can do is have you stay here until the check clears. Ten working days.