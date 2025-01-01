Menu
Joan God gave up on us, sweetheart, so I gave up on God.
[first lines]
Investigator [in archival news footage] We have six members that were found last night, in bed, shot and killed.
[last lines]
Newscaster [voice-over] For now, the police are left with a horrific unsolved crime, and Amityville, Long Island, is once again the center of shock and horror.
Belle He's my twin... I can feel it. He's not there.
Terrence Belle, this is Marissa. She's my girlfriend.
Marissa You wish.
Terrence M, uh, this is my friend Belle.
Belle You wish.
Terrence Wow. All kinds of love for Terrence today. See how it is?
Terrence So, how would you girls like to be the bread in a Terrence sandwich?
