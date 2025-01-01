Menu
Films
Amityville: The Awakening
Amityville: The Awakening Movie Quotes
Joan
God gave up on us, sweetheart, so I gave up on God.
[first lines]
Investigator
[in archival news footage] We have six members that were found last night, in bed, shot and killed.
[last lines]
Newscaster
[voice-over] For now, the police are left with a horrific unsolved crime, and Amityville, Long Island, is once again the center of shock and horror.
Belle
He's my twin... I can feel it. He's not there.
Terrence
Belle, this is Marissa. She's my girlfriend.
Marissa
You wish.
Terrence
M, uh, this is my friend Belle.
Belle
You wish.
Terrence
Wow. All kinds of love for Terrence today. See how it is?
Terrence
So, how would you girls like to be the bread in a Terrence sandwich?
