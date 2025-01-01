Menu
The Transporter Refueled
The Transporter Refueled Movie Quotes
The Transporter Refueled Movie Quotes
Anna
I think you'll find that the more you venture, the more you will gain.
Frank Martin
Quoting Alexandre Dumas? Like, what? You're Count D'Artagnan and they're the Three Musketeers?
Frank Senior
You've read it.
Frank Martin
In fact, my favorite line is, I'm sure you're very nice, but you'd be nicer if you left me alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arkady Karasov
I thought you John Wayne types let this stuff just slide off your backs
Frank Martin
That was the old days... now we hold grudges and get revenge
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Martin
[Following a fight]
You're gonna make me late
Frank Martin
[Has a gun snapped at him]
You think this is the first time I have had a gun pointed at me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Martin
It's like the Count said to his Musketeers, I don't cling to life sufficiently to fear death.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Loan Chabanol
Ed Skrein
Ray Stevenson
Radivoye Bukvich
