Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
My Mistress
My Mistress Movie Quotes
My Mistress Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Maggie
You're not the right person.
Charlie Boyd
Why aren't I?
Maggie
Trop... je sais pas... Too sweet.
Charlie Boyd
I'm not. I'm bad. Really bad. Evil sometimes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie Boyd
Do you put spells on people?
Maggie
I wish I could.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie
Whoever gets you is going to be very lucky.
Charlie Boyd
I think we should say goodbye.
Maggie
[Nods]
Mhm.
Charlie Boyd
I'll call you. Don't answer.
Maggie
I'll beg you to call me. Don't.
Charlie Boyd
I'll walk past you in the street.
[pauses]
Charlie Boyd
Ignore me.
Maggie
I'll tell someone I love them but it won't be you.
Charlie Boyd
[Charlie kisses his hand then presses it to Maggie's upturned palm and folds her fingers around the transferred kiss]
Thank you, Maggie.
Maggie
You're welcome.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie Boyd
What do these guys want?
Maggie
Eat your lunch... They don't want. They need it.
Charlie Boyd
Ya, but why?
Maggie
I make them forget.
Charlie Boyd
Forget what?
Maggie
Their private pain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie
What do you want? It's not the job, is it? What?
Charlie Boyd
I just... Wanna be around you... all the time. I think your amazing. I just want to be near you.
Maggie
I'm not who you think I am. I'm not who you see. I'm just... um... a miserable, mixed-up, lonely bitch.
Charlie Boyd
No. You're magnificent.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie
[Guy kneeling in front of Maggie]
This collar... is a symbol of your soul. When I place this collar around your neck, you'll cease to be human. You'll become Bonnie.
[Maggie puts the collar on his neck]
Maggie
Obedient... beautiful... Bonnie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie Boyd
I surrender my body into the Abyss.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Emmanuelle Béart
Harrison Gilbertson
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree