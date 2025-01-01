Menu
My Mistress Movie Quotes

My Mistress Movie Quotes

Maggie You're not the right person.
Charlie Boyd Why aren't I?
Maggie Trop... je sais pas... Too sweet.
Charlie Boyd I'm not. I'm bad. Really bad. Evil sometimes.
Charlie Boyd Do you put spells on people?
Maggie I wish I could.
Maggie Whoever gets you is going to be very lucky.
Charlie Boyd I think we should say goodbye.
Maggie [Nods] Mhm.
Charlie Boyd I'll call you. Don't answer.
Maggie I'll beg you to call me. Don't.
Charlie Boyd I'll walk past you in the street.
[pauses]
Charlie Boyd Ignore me.
Maggie I'll tell someone I love them but it won't be you.
Charlie Boyd [Charlie kisses his hand then presses it to Maggie's upturned palm and folds her fingers around the transferred kiss] Thank you, Maggie.
Maggie You're welcome.
Charlie Boyd What do these guys want?
Maggie Eat your lunch... They don't want. They need it.
Charlie Boyd Ya, but why?
Maggie I make them forget.
Charlie Boyd Forget what?
Maggie Their private pain.
Maggie What do you want? It's not the job, is it? What?
Charlie Boyd I just... Wanna be around you... all the time. I think your amazing. I just want to be near you.
Maggie I'm not who you think I am. I'm not who you see. I'm just... um... a miserable, mixed-up, lonely bitch.
Charlie Boyd No. You're magnificent.
Maggie [Guy kneeling in front of Maggie] This collar... is a symbol of your soul. When I place this collar around your neck, you'll cease to be human. You'll become Bonnie.
[Maggie puts the collar on his neck]
Maggie Obedient... beautiful... Bonnie.
Charlie Boyd I surrender my body into the Abyss.
