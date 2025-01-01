Raymond ShawAre we friends, Ben? I wanna believe we were friends.
Ben MarcoWe are connected and that's something nobody can take from us. You coulda had me locked up, but you didn't. That's proof that there's something deep inside. There's a part that they can't get to. And it's deep inside of us. And that's where the truth is.
Eleanor ShawI will do whatever is necessary to protect America from anyone who opposes her. I can't... am I the only person in this room who's been reading these NSA reports?
Congressman HealyI've read them.
Eleanor ShawAll right, then. You know... you know we are on the brink of another cataclysm, probably nuclear, on our own soil.
Eleanor ShawAnd it's not from random terrorists, but from covert alliances of disaffected nations who've all been made bold by this kind of Jordan one-worlder who believes that human beings are essentially good and that our powers are somehow, I don't know, shameful or evil and never to be used. Make no mistake. The American people are terrified. They know something's coming. They can feel it. And we can either shovel them the same old shit and call it sugar or we can arm them. We can arm them with a young, vibrant Vice President. We can give them heat, energy! Give them a war hero with heart, forged by enemy fire in the desert in the dark when American lives hung on the balance!
Eleanor ShawOh, God! Where are all the men anymore? My father, Tyler Prentiss, never asked, "Is this okay? Is this okay?" You know what I'm saying, Mark? He just did what needed to be done.
DelpWhat if all this is your dream and you are really still back in Kuwait?
Ben MarcoSomebody got into our heads with big steel-toe boots, cable cutters and a chainsaw and they went to town. Neurons got got got exposed and circuits got rewired. Our brain cells got obliterated, Raymond.
Ben MarcoThis is rich people, Manchurian Global, funding bad science, to put a sleeper in the White House, and that's what's going on Rosie. That's what's going on.