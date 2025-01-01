[as she bows to him, he nuzzles her. While tearing up, she gives him a gentle kiss on the nose]
Fawn[after hearing an ominous growl coming from a cave]Come on, Fawn, listen to your head. Heart gets you in trouble, head is your friend. And yet, head is making me talk to myself, out loud, in the forest. No, no, no. Model citizen. Starting first thing tomorrow.
[first lines]
NarratorLook high in the sky on this Never Land night, for a glowing, green star, the fourth from the right, as it falls from the heavens and streaks through the air. You'll know it's a comet, a sight strange and rare. A harmless display? A treat for the eye? Perhaps, but be careful, for appearances lie. This comet, you see, has been here before. The ancients described it In old fairy lore. 'Beware the green tail, as it trails alongside and spills into corners where shadows abide. Take heed, and you'll know that before the dawn breaks, deep down in the darkness something awakes.'