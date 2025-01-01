Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast Movie Quotes

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Fawn Hey, big guy. I-I won't see you again, but I know you'll always be there when we need you. I'm really gonna miss you. I love you, Gruff.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tinker Bell [showing Gruff his new bed] Anyone who sleeps for a thousand years deserves a decent bed.
Rosetta And a fluffy pillow.
[Gruff nuzzles the pillow]
Rosetta Make that a Gruffy pillow.
Silvermist [she and Iridessa show Gruff a glowing pool of water] A spring-filled water bowl that never runs dry.
Iridessa A night light so you never have to be scared.
[Gruff drinks from the bowl. Vidia breezes by him]
Vidia A little fresh air to keep you cool.
[Gruff then lays down on the pillow. Nyx flies up to him]
Nyx And the enduring respect of a grateful scout.
[as she bows to him, he nuzzles her. While tearing up, she gives him a gentle kiss on the nose]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fawn [after hearing an ominous growl coming from a cave] Come on, Fawn, listen to your head. Heart gets you in trouble, head is your friend. And yet, head is making me talk to myself, out loud, in the forest. No, no, no. Model citizen. Starting first thing tomorrow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Narrator Look high in the sky on this Never Land night, for a glowing, green star, the fourth from the right, as it falls from the heavens and streaks through the air. You'll know it's a comet, a sight strange and rare. A harmless display? A treat for the eye? Perhaps, but be careful, for appearances lie. This comet, you see, has been here before. The ancients described it In old fairy lore. 'Beware the green tail, as it trails alongside and spills into corners where shadows abide. Take heed, and you'll know that before the dawn breaks, deep down in the darkness something awakes.'
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more