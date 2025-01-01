Tinker Bell [showing Gruff his new bed] Anyone who sleeps for a thousand years deserves a decent bed.

Rosetta And a fluffy pillow.

[Gruff nuzzles the pillow]

Rosetta Make that a Gruffy pillow.

Silvermist [she and Iridessa show Gruff a glowing pool of water] A spring-filled water bowl that never runs dry.

Iridessa A night light so you never have to be scared.

[Gruff drinks from the bowl. Vidia breezes by him]

Vidia A little fresh air to keep you cool.

[Gruff then lays down on the pillow. Nyx flies up to him]

Nyx And the enduring respect of a grateful scout.