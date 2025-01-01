MargoYeah. I'm a big believer in random capitalization. The rules of capitalization are so unfair to words in the middle.
MargoAll the paper kids drinking beer some bum bought for them at the paper convenience store. Everyone demented with the mania of owning things. All the things paper-thin and paper-frail. And all the people, too. I've lived here for eighteen years and I have never once in my life come across anyone who cares about anything that matters.
Quentin JacobsenMargo always loved mysteries. And in everything that came afterward, I could never stop thinking that maybe she loved mysteries so much that she became one.
Quentin JacobsenAnd for Margo? I heard someone say she was in the resurrection of a play on Broadway. I heard another person say she was giving surfing lessons off the coast of the Bahamas. But I stopped listening to those stories. Because whatever Margo is doing, wherever she is now, I'm sure it's something special. But hey... That's her story to tell.
Quentin JacobsenWhat a treacherous thing it is to believe that a person is more than a person. Margo was not a miracle. She was not an adventurer. She was not some fine, precious thing. She was a girl. It took me a long time to realize how wrong I was...
MargoOkay, you see this? This is your comfort zone. It's this big, Quentin. All the things that you want in the world are way out there.