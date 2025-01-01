Menu
Kinoafisha Films Paper Towns Paper Towns Movie Quotes

Quentin Jacobsen She loved mysteries so much, that she became one.
Quentin Jacobsen What a treacherous thing to believe that a person is more than a person.
Margo You have to get lost before you find yourself.
Ben [Hears a noise] Bro, can we go?
Quentin Jacobsen What if it's Margo?
Ben What if it is literally anything else?
Margo Everything's uglier up close.
Quentin Jacobsen Not you.
Margo It's a shame, don't you think? All the strings inside him broke.
Quentin Jacobsen Interesting capitalization.
Margo Yeah. I'm a big believer in random capitalization. The rules of capitalization are so unfair to words in the middle.
Margo All the paper kids drinking beer some bum bought for them at the paper convenience store. Everyone demented with the mania of owning things. All the things paper-thin and paper-frail. And all the people, too. I've lived here for eighteen years and I have never once in my life come across anyone who cares about anything that matters.
Quentin Jacobsen Margo always loved mysteries. And in everything that came afterward, I could never stop thinking that maybe she loved mysteries so much that she became one.
Quentin Jacobsen And for Margo? I heard someone say she was in the resurrection of a play on Broadway. I heard another person say she was giving surfing lessons off the coast of the Bahamas. But I stopped listening to those stories. Because whatever Margo is doing, wherever she is now, I'm sure it's something special. But hey... That's her story to tell.
Quentin Jacobsen What a treacherous thing it is to believe that a person is more than a person. Margo was not a miracle. She was not an adventurer. She was not some fine, precious thing. She was a girl. It took me a long time to realize how wrong I was...
Margo Okay, you see this? This is your comfort zone. It's this big, Quentin. All the things that you want in the world are way out there.
Quentin Jacobsen Last time I was this scared, I had to sleep in my mom's bed.
Ben If I were you, I'd get that scared every single night.
Quentin Jacobsen So, what's the plan?
Margo I have absolutely no Idea. But I'm excited to find out.
Radar [when he receives a Confederate flag T-shirt] Are you kidding me?
