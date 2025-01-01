Menu
Wayne Kyle [to his sons] There are three types of people in this world: sheep, wolves, and sheepdogs. Some people prefer to believe that evil doesn't exist in the world, and if it ever darkened their doorstep, they wouldn't know how to protect themselves. Those are the sheep.
Wayne Kyle Then you've got predators who use violence to prey on the weak. They're the wolves.
Wayne Kyle And then there are those blessed with the gift of aggression, an overpowering need to protect the flock. These men are the rare breed who live to confront the wolf. They are the sheepdog.
Navy Doctor Would you be surprised if I told you that Navy has credited you with... over 160 kills?
Chris Kyle [Hums]
Navy Doctor Do you ever think that... you might have seen things or... done some things over there that you wish you hadn't?
Chris Kyle Oh, that's not me. No.
Navy Doctor What's not you?
Chris Kyle I was just protecting my guys, they were trying to kill... our soldiers and I... I'm willing to meet my Creator and answer for every shot that I took.
Chris Kyle The thing that... haunts me are all the guys that I couldn't save.
Chris Kyle Now I'm willing and able to... be there but I'm not, I'm here I quit.
Navy Doctor You can walk down any hall in this hospital. Looks like plenty soldiers need saving.
Chris Kyle [Hums]
Navy Doctor You want to take a walk?
Chris Kyle Sure.
Chris Kyle I'm not redneck; I'm Texan!
Taya Renae Kyle What's the difference?
Chris Kyle We ride horses, they ride their cousins.
Taya Renae Kyle Hello?
Chris Kyle Baby?
Taya Renae Kyle Baby I can't hear you!
Chris Kyle I'm ready. I'm ready to come home. I'm ready to come home baby!
Taya Renae Kyle If you think that this war isn't changing you you're wrong. You can only circle the flames so long.
Taya Renae Kyle Did you always want to be a soldier?
Chris Kyle I wanted to be a cowboy, but I did that and felt I needed something more.
Taya Renae Kyle So you decided to rescue girls from bars?
Chris Kyle I think I rescued the bar from you.
Taya Renae Kyle I need you... to be human again. I need you here.
Tony Squirrel! Where'd you hide your nuts?
'Squirrel' Nuts crawled up inside, sir. Those little shits are gone. They're nice and warm though now, sir.
Marc Lee You got some kind of saviour complex?
Chris Kyle No. I just want to get the bad guys, but if I can't see them I can't shoot them.
Taya Renae Kyle You're my husband, you're the father of my children. Even when you're here, you're not here. I see you, I feel you, but you're not here.
Chris Kyle [from trailer] I'm willing to meet my creator and answer for every shot that I took...
Instructor #2 D, what are you still doing in my line trying to make this team? Everybody knows black guys don*t swim!
'D' It's alright Sir, I'm not black!
Instructor #2 No?
'D' No I'm the new black. We run slow, we jump low, we swim good, and we shop at Gap. And I make the white folk proud, and I hose down their ladies. I dick 'em down!
Chris Kyle [to his pregnant wife] You're the most beautiful thing I've ever seen.
Taya Renae Kyle I have an alien growing inside of me.
Chris Kyle [Chris sees his daughter crying being ignored by the nurse; the nurse is cradling another baby] Hey, that's my daughter!
Chris Kyle God, country, family, right?
Chris Kyle Mustafa's got his peepers out.
Biggles This motherfucker is Keyser fucking Söze, bro.
Chris Kyle [from trailer]
[whispers to himself as he points his rifle at an Iraqi boy carrying an RPG bomb]
Chris Kyle Don't pick it up...
[pause]
Chris Kyle Drop it!
[his finger starts trembling on the trigger]
Wynn [hitting his target on the range] Who's the legend now?
Chris Kyle That's a title you don't want. Trust me.
Marc Lee Growing up in Oregon we had this electric fence around our property. Us kids'd grab on to it to see who could hold on the longest. War feels kinda like that. Puts lightening in your bones, makes it hard to hold on to anything else.
Taya Renae Kyle [from trailer]
[to Chris]
Taya Renae Kyle Have I ever told you that I'm so proud of you?
[she lovingly caresses Chris' face]
Taya Renae Kyle You're such a great father...
Chris Kyle The thing that, uh... haunts me are all the guys that I *couldn't* save.
Chris Kyle [shoots a snake next to the target range] I'm better when it's breathing.
[first lines]
Chris Kyle It's a fuckin' hot-box.
soldier The fuckin' dirt here tastes like dog shit.
Chris Kyle Ah, well you'd know, wouldn't you?
Instructor Rolle [after Navy Seal rings bell] There it is! That is a quitter! You say goodbye, I say good riddance.
Pastor Squirrel! Where'd you hide your nuts?
Cowboy Nuts crawled up inside, sir. Those little sh*ts are gone. They're nice and warm though now, sir.
