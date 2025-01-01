Wayne Kyle[to his sons]There are three types of people in this world: sheep, wolves, and sheepdogs. Some people prefer to believe that evil doesn't exist in the world, and if it ever darkened their doorstep, they wouldn't know how to protect themselves. Those are the sheep.
Wayne KyleThen you've got predators who use violence to prey on the weak. They're the wolves.
Wayne KyleAnd then there are those blessed with the gift of aggression, an overpowering need to protect the flock. These men are the rare breed who live to confront the wolf. They are the sheepdog.
Navy DoctorWould you be surprised if I told you that Navy has credited you with... over 160 kills?
Wynn[hitting his target on the range]Who's the legend now?
Chris KyleThat's a title you don't want. Trust me.
Marc LeeGrowing up in Oregon we had this electric fence around our property. Us kids'd grab on to it to see who could hold on the longest. War feels kinda like that. Puts lightening in your bones, makes it hard to hold on to anything else.