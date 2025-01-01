Bhoot You've been spending a lot of time on your own since the monkey-people. It's not good to be alone. Wolves are supposed to be with other wolves.

Mowgli I'm not a wolf.

Bhoot [laughs] Of course you are Mowgli, you're the best wolf I know!

Mowgli Why do you always want to be around me, Bhoot?

Bhoot [still chuckling] Because you're my best friend, Mowgli.

[Mowgli turns away and Bhoot sulks]

Bhoot I understand what it's like. For nobody to want you. I don't have any friends, neither. But we have each other. We're kind of the same, you and me...

Mowgli We're not the same.

Bhoot Of course we are. Because you're special, and I'm special.

Mowgli [shouts angrily] We're NOT SPECIAL! Don't you get it? We'll never be one of them, we're freaks! You're not special, Bhoot! It's just something your mother tells you to make you feel better about yourself. BECAUSE YOU CAME OUT WRONG!

[Devastated, Bhoot cries and leaves]