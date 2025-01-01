Menu
Jungle Book Movie Quotes

Jungle Book Movie Quotes

[Mowgli is in a cage]
Bagheera I lived in a king's palace, in a cage just like this. I bit, and I scratched, and I spent my entire life fighting. Until one day, I just stopped, and they gave me their trust. Gain their trust, and they'll let you out.
Mowgli [softly] Sleep now, Shere Khan. Be angry no more.
Akela When you were a cub, I looked you in the eye and saw no fear. I believed that one day you would bring peace to the jungle. But you have become a man now.
Mowgli I'm not a man! But neither am I a wolf.
Kaa I think we can all agree, Mowgli, that you are something the jungle has never seen before.
Shere Khan [to Mowgli] My, my. How you've grown.
[from trailer, before a race with the other wolves]
Mowgli What happens if you fail?
Baloo You don't JOIN THE PACK!
[first lines]
Kaa [narrates] I am the jungle's eyes. I can see the past, and the future. It is I, Kaa, who witnessed the coming of man. And the jungle trying to survive. I saw chaos and darkness come to our lands. I saw the tiger, Shere Khan, killing man, and breaking the jungle's ancient law. And then, one fateful night, I saw the jungle place its hopes into the hands of a small creature, the like of which it had never seen before.
Shere Khan The man-cub is mine! I have already tasted its mother's blood! It is my right.
Nisha Your right according to whose law?
[last lines]
Kaa [narrates] With the tiger and the hunter now gone, the future shimmered from darkness into light. Mowgli, man and wolf, both and neither, had given the jungle a voice. And for as long as he stood watch, it would speak a lasting peace.
Kaa One day you will speak, and the jungle will listen. What will you say then, man-cub?
Akela [to Shere Khan] This cub is under the protection of the pack. Should you decide to take me, you take on the pack, all of us.
Akela The cub is spoken for, he is one of us! You will treat him as you would your own. As long as I am alive, the pack will stand by the man-cub.
Bhoot You've been spending a lot of time on your own since the monkey-people. It's not good to be alone. Wolves are supposed to be with other wolves.
Mowgli I'm not a wolf.
Bhoot [laughs] Of course you are Mowgli, you're the best wolf I know!
Mowgli Why do you always want to be around me, Bhoot?
Bhoot [still chuckling] Because you're my best friend, Mowgli.
[Mowgli turns away and Bhoot sulks]
Bhoot I understand what it's like. For nobody to want you. I don't have any friends, neither. But we have each other. We're kind of the same, you and me...
Mowgli We're not the same.
Bhoot Of course we are. Because you're special, and I'm special.
Mowgli [shouts angrily] We're NOT SPECIAL! Don't you get it? We'll never be one of them, we're freaks! You're not special, Bhoot! It's just something your mother tells you to make you feel better about yourself. BECAUSE YOU CAME OUT WRONG!
[Devastated, Bhoot cries and leaves]
Mowgli [turns around to find Bhoot gone] Bhoot... Bhoot, I'm sorry.
Kaa Are you afraid of me?
Mowgli No...
Kaa Sometimes fear is the only intelligent response, don't you think?
Kaa [to a silent Mowgli] Say something, or I shall get bored. And when I get bored, I get hungry!
Kaa The whole jungle has been watching you, man-cub.
Mowgli Why?
Kaa Even you must know you are unusual. Not quite a wolf, not quite a man, or neither, or both...
Akela You have no right to be here, Shere Khan.
Shere Khan I think you'll find I stay where I please.
Akela You kill man's cattle, you poison the jungle. You're the reason man is here!
Shere Khan But you permitted man to live among you! You pretend he is a wolf. And you know that is the one thing he will never be. He will always be a man! YOU poisoned the jungle.
Shere Khan My, my... how you've grown.
Shere Khan [Slaps monkey aside] And how much chaos you've brought upon the pack. So... much more... to come.
Kaa [protecting Mowgli from the monkeys] Leave the man-cub alone. He belongs with us!
Shere Khan I will have your blood!
Baloo He was in the lead! I trained that boy! Why did you have to do that?
Bagheera HE HAD TO FAIL!
[Bagheera bites Baloo on the leg]
Bagheera Why can't you see how much danger he's in?
Baloo The pack would've protected him!
Bagheera Khan will kill him and tear the pack apart!
Baloo You are not the only one who cares about the boy!
Bagheera All you cared about is that he passed!
Baloo That's because it's my job!
Bhoot Bagheera! Baloo! Up here! Mowgli's been taken by the monkey people!
Baloo I saw that look in your eye when you were standing over him!
Bagheera I did what I did because I had too.
Baloo Do you think I am stupid? I saw what you did!
[Bagheera and Baloo start fighting]
