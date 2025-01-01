BagheeraI lived in a king's palace, in a cage just like this. I bit, and I scratched, and I spent my entire life fighting. Until one day, I just stopped, and they gave me their trust. Gain their trust, and they'll let you out.
Mowgli[softly]Sleep now, Shere Khan. Be angry no more.
AkelaWhen you were a cub, I looked you in the eye and saw no fear. I believed that one day you would bring peace to the jungle. But you have become a man now.
Kaa[narrates]I am the jungle's eyes. I can see the past, and the future. It is I, Kaa, who witnessed the coming of man. And the jungle trying to survive. I saw chaos and darkness come to our lands. I saw the tiger, Shere Khan, killing man, and breaking the jungle's ancient law. And then, one fateful night, I saw the jungle place its hopes into the hands of a small creature, the like of which it had never seen before.
Shere KhanThe man-cub is mine! I have already tasted its mother's blood! It is my right.
Kaa[narrates]With the tiger and the hunter now gone, the future shimmered from darkness into light. Mowgli, man and wolf, both and neither, had given the jungle a voice. And for as long as he stood watch, it would speak a lasting peace.
KaaOne day you will speak, and the jungle will listen. What will you say then, man-cub?
Akela[to Shere Khan]This cub is under the protection of the pack. Should you decide to take me, you take on the pack, all of us.
AkelaThe cub is spoken for, he is one of us! You will treat him as you would your own. As long as I am alive, the pack will stand by the man-cub.
BhootYou've been spending a lot of time on your own since the monkey-people. It's not good to be alone. Wolves are supposed to be with other wolves.
BhootOf course we are. Because you're special, and I'm special.
Mowgli[shouts angrily]We're NOT SPECIAL! Don't you get it? We'll never be one of them, we're freaks! You're not special, Bhoot! It's just something your mother tells you to make you feel better about yourself. BECAUSE YOU CAME OUT WRONG!
[Devastated, Bhoot cries and leaves]
Mowgli[turns around to find Bhoot gone]Bhoot... Bhoot, I'm sorry.