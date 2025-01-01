Menu
Films
A Good Marriage
A Good Marriage Movie Quotes
A Good Marriage Movie Quotes
Bob Anderson
Oh Darcy come on. Honey, this is not some, some movie where the psycho husband chases the screaming wife around the house.
Holt Ramsey
[with Bob's coin in his hand]
It's blurred, like it's two pennies.
Darcy Anderson
Yeah, some people are that way too.
[first lines]
Bob Anderson
[as narrator]
I fled him down the nights and down the days. I fled him down the arches of the years. I fled him down the labyrinthine ways of my own mind. And in the mist of tears, I hid from him, and under running laughter.
Darcy Anderson
I think I've seen you. Have you been here before?
Holt Ramsey
According to the hindus, we all have.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Anthony LaPaglia
Stephen Lang
Joan Allen
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
