Bob Anderson Oh Darcy come on. Honey, this is not some, some movie where the psycho husband chases the screaming wife around the house.
Holt Ramsey [with Bob's coin in his hand] It's blurred, like it's two pennies.
Darcy Anderson Yeah, some people are that way too.
[first lines]
Bob Anderson [as narrator] I fled him down the nights and down the days. I fled him down the arches of the years. I fled him down the labyrinthine ways of my own mind. And in the mist of tears, I hid from him, and under running laughter.
Darcy Anderson I think I've seen you. Have you been here before?
Holt Ramsey According to the hindus, we all have.
