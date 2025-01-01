Captain Sandy Browning [as the lieutanant and corporal barge into his office] Not now, Lieutenant, we're busy.

Lt. Armitage I wondered if we could help with...

Captain Sandy Browning [firmly] We are busy, Lieutenant.

Lt. Armitage I do understand that, sir.

Corporal [abruptly] Why aren't you out there lookin' for him?

Corporal Hook. Private Hook. You probably know where they're taking...

Captain Sandy Browning [shouts suddenly and gets up from the desk] Don't you fuckin' dare! I'm your fucking senior officer! Stand up straight!

[glares at the corporal and then says quietly to Armitage]

Captain Sandy Browning You need to learn to control your men, Lieutenant. I am not here to clean up your fucking mistakes. Your men, your fucking responsibility, not mine.

Captain Sandy Browning Captain Sandy Browning, Lt. Armitage: [nervously] I'm asking for your help.

Captain Sandy Browning [tosses Hook's dog tags to him] There you go. There's my help.

Lt. Armitage Is he dead?