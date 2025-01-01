Menu
Kinoafisha Films '71 '71 Movie Quotes

'71 Movie Quotes

Eamon [about the army] posh cunts telling thick cunts to kill poor cunts.
Eamon I'm not going to lie to you.
[pauses for several seconds]
Eamon This is going to hurt like a fucker.
Gary Hook Hey, listen, I don't want you worried about me, okay? I'll be fine, promise you.
C.O. [after Lt. Armitage told him about Sergeant Leslie Lewis attempt to kill Gary Hook] It was a confused situation. In these circumstances, what you saw, what you think you saw, can be a very different thing to what actually happened. Do you understand?
Lt. Armitage [Silence] .
C.O. [firmly] Do you understand?
Lt. Armitage Yes, sir.
Captain Sandy Browning [as the lieutanant and corporal barge into his office] Not now, Lieutenant, we're busy.
Lt. Armitage I wondered if we could help with...
Captain Sandy Browning [firmly] We are busy, Lieutenant.
Lt. Armitage I do understand that, sir.
Corporal [abruptly] Why aren't you out there lookin' for him?
Captain Sandy Browning What?
Corporal Why aren't you out there lookin' for him?
Captain Sandy Browning Who?
Corporal Hook. Private Hook. You probably know where they're taking...
Captain Sandy Browning [shouts suddenly and gets up from the desk] Don't you fuckin' dare! I'm your fucking senior officer! Stand up straight!
[glares at the corporal and then says quietly to Armitage]
Captain Sandy Browning You need to learn to control your men, Lieutenant. I am not here to clean up your fucking mistakes. Your men, your fucking responsibility, not mine.
Captain Sandy Browning Captain Sandy Browning, Lt. Armitage: [nervously] I'm asking for your help.
Captain Sandy Browning [tosses Hook's dog tags to him] There you go. There's my help.
Lt. Armitage Is he dead?
Captain Sandy Browning We do not know. The situation is confused, to say the least. Now if you do not mind, we have work to do. Off you go.
Mother in Raided House For God's sake, will you never leave us alone?
Eamon You've been in the army for long?
Gary Hook No.
Eamon I was in the army myself... medic... 20 years... posh cunts... telling thick cunts... to kill poor cunts... that's the army for you. It's all a lie... they don't care about you... you're just a piece of meat to them... piece of meat. Get yourself some rest son...
Gang Member 2 What's your name, fella?
Loyalist Child Never you f***ing mind what his name is.
Gang Member 2 Where youse off to?
Loyalist Child Never you f***ing mind.
