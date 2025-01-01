Menu
[Last lines]
Narrator [recites extract from Carl Sagan's Pale Blue Dot, A Vision of the Human Future in Space] That's home. That's us. On it, everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was lived out their lives. Every young couple in love, every mother and father, hopeful child, every saint and sinner in the history of our species lived there on the mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam. How frequent their misunderstandings, how fervent their hatreds. Our imagined self-importance, the delusions that we have some privileged position in the Universe are challenged by this point of pale light. Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark. In all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves. Like it or not, for the moment, the earth is where we make our stand.There is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits, than this distant image of our tiny world. It underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known.
Narrator Like it or not, for the moment The Earth is where we make our stand.
Don Truby I just wanna know... what you'd like in your eggs.
Helen Truby Don, we need to talk about this. I've made mistakes.
Don Truby So have I. Oh yeah, so have I. Probably worse than you. I don't know, Helen. That's just it.
Helen Truby That's just... what's just it?
Don Truby Well, we could sit here and tell each other everything we've ever done. Shit, everything we've ever thought. It might take a while. But yeah, we could clear everything up and go to sleep tonight with some pretty vivid pictures in our heads. Or you could just tell me what you want for breakfast.
Chris Truby I've got, like, a pretty hard test tomorrow. So, I'm gonna go study.
[goes upstairs]
Don Truby Yeah... studying.
Helen Truby What are you talking about?
[Don gestures]
Helen Truby You know, you're gross. He's 15.
Don Truby That's all I did when I was 15.
Helen Truby Yeah, that I believe.
